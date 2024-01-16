"Total loser" - Tristan Tate reacts to '£5000' refund for his donation to FC United of Wrexham

Tristan Tate recently criticized the head coach of FC United of Wrexham for refunding his donations.

During a recent episode of their Emergency Meeting podcast, Tristan and his brother Andrew Tate discussed an incident involving a financial contribution to an amateur football and futsal club based in Wrexham, Wales.

According to Tristan, Andrew Ruscoe, the head coach of FC United of Wrexham, approached him multiple times on X, requesting financial assistance to sustain the club's training programs for the younger generations.

However, after Tate eventually donated, Ruscoe refunded the money, allegedly influenced by the prevailing public opinion surrounding the controversial image of the Tate brothers. He said:

"You messaged me 34 times on X. And finally, your message comes across my desk... This guy Andrew Ruscoe reached out to me asking for funding for his football team, and I looked at his website. I saw he was legit, and I thought, you know what? Fine, after 34 messages, you're now on my radar; here's £5000."

"One minute ago Andrew Ruscoe you b*tched out to public outcry for some f**king reason and refunded my f**king money."

The 35-year-old former kickboxer replied to his own video:

"Total loser."

FC United of Wrexham, formerly backed by Ryan Reynolds, is currently engaged in a fundraising effort to ensure the club's survival. The famed Hollywood actor had contributed £1,600 towards acquiring new kits for the team last year.

Tristan Tate opens up about controversies, fast cars, steroids, and women

Tristan Tate has recently dismissed numerous accusations leveled against him by critics. Known for his polarizing presence on social media, the younger Tate sibling frequently becomes the subject of attention, contending with allegations related to steroid use, leasing luxury cars, and hiring women to accompany him on social platforms.

Tate took to X and conveyed that the accusations directed at him were unfounded, characterizing them as unintended compliments. He wrote:

"I don't know which bro needs to hear this today. Accusations of taking steroids when you aren’t on steroids are compliments. Accusations of renting supercars when you own them are compliments. Accusations of hiring women when they are infact in love with you are compliments."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet below:

