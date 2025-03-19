"I think I could kick most of their a**"- Ex-Vice President candidate Tim Walz tells Gavin Newsom he could challenge Trump supporters in a WWE match

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz recently appeared on Gavin Newsom’s podcast on March 18, 2025, where he addressed Donald Trump’s supporters by saying he wants to confront them in a WWE match.

A video of Tim and Gavin’s conversation is going viral on different platforms. Apart from speaking about Trump supporters, the duo spoke on other topics that grabbed the general public's attention.

Notably, Gavin and Walz addressed how Trump was approaching the male voters and in between that, Tim Walz recalled during the interview that there was a time when he was targeted, specifically during last year’s election, for not being “masculine enough” for certain reasons, including that he was not a football coach.

The ex-Vice President candidate mentioned that people tried to prove that he was gay and explained the same by saying:

“They focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession their weirdness. We buy their frame on these issues of s*xuality, you know. But their whole thing was is that they spent all their time, these guys on Fox News, that Walls is gay, he’s not masculine.”

Walz said in the conversation that he can scare the MAGA supporters with his masculinity since they are well aware of the fact that he can “fix a truck.” He further stated:

“I think I could kick most of their a**. I do think that. I know I can outrun them. But I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we want to, okay, we challenge you to a, you know, a WWE fight here type of thing.”

Tim Walz criticized Donald Trump in an interview last week

On March 13, 2025, Tim Walz appeared on the MSNBC show, All In with Chris Hayes, where he targeted Donald Trump for certain reasons, including his policies like the tariffs on Canadian goods. He also stated that the policies were not going to be beneficial to anyone.

However, Walz was heard praising Trump for planning to offer financial help to the local schools. Apart from that, Tim addressed how Kamala Harris’ victory in the 2024 elections would have helped everyone as he said:

“I think Americans have had it, I hope they’ve had it and now we just need to do what we can do to make the case. Look, I own this, we wouldn’t be in this mess if we would’ve won the election and we didn’t.”

Tim Walz also described Trump as the “worst possible business executive” since the President of the United States portrayed himself as an individual who was well aware of how to operate different businesses despite that he did not know anything at all.

Walz also addressed how Trump’s policies turned out to be sensible for some of the American people as he said:

“Look, I’m conservative and I believe that systems work for a long time, that you don’t have to break them. Are there improvements that need to be done? Yes, and I think we’re guilty of sometimes of not acting. Could the Department of Education be more efficient? Absolutely.”

While Tim Walz’s claims about Donald Trump have started trending everywhere, the latter has not shared any response to the same until now.

