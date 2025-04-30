"The most random stream linkup ever" — Internet reacts as Kanye West appears on N3on stream with Sneako for a listening party after dropping Donda 2 

On Tuesday, April 29, Kanye West dropped his long-awaited project, Donda 2, on streaming services. In the wake of the album's release, Ye made a surprise appearance on a livestream session with Sneako and Neon, who were hosting a listening party for the same.

On Wednesday, April 30, @FearedBuck posted a video clip from the hosting party, where a monologue preceded the song Security (2025), saying:

"Kim K and motherf**king Kris Jenner, man, I rebuke y'all in the name of Jesus. Allow my man Ye to raise his black children. Y'all white heathens should not be allowed to control a black man's child and involve them in all type of demonic debauchery to corrupt innocent souls."

The tweet has since been going viral, having received more than 191K views and 2K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens are reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"The most random stream linkup ever"

Some netizens criticized the Gold Digger rapper for hanging out with 20-year-old streamers, while others claimed that they looked like they had been abducted by Ye.

"Kanye is almost 50 hanging out with a bunch of young 20 year olds, s**t is embarrassing smh," one person commented.

"The same clowns that talk down on Black Americans, Black Culture is negative but want to be part of it. Clowns," another person added.

"Lmao sneako and neon kid look like they’ve been abducted and are being force to “play nice” while ye takes their viewers," another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, other netizens seemed excited about a cross between Kanye and Sneako.

"Yeah we live in a simulation. Why is n3on and Ye streaming together," one netizen said.

"Neon’s girlfriend and best friend laughed at him last year when he said he’d stream with Kanye West — today, he did," another person said.

"Kanye and Sneako? Now that's a crossover I can get behind" - commented another netizen.

"Haha the acting like their vibingto the music by those 2 guys is funny. Bobbing their head and dancing off beat," another person said.

Kanye West released Donda 2 under the artist name Donda

Another detail about Kanye West's latest release that has caught the attention of netizens is the fact that the 99 Problems rapper has released it under the name DONDA, instead of his own, Ye.

This surprising change led to many Ye fans being confused, as they weren't able to find the new album under West's name on Spotify. Some of them even speculated if the change was a consequence of Kanye allegedly not having access to his original artist profile on digital streaming platforms.

The current version of Donda 2 contains 18 songs, most of which were a part of the album's original version dropped in 2022 on Stem Player.

Kanye West has added an audio snippet from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to one of the album's songs, titled SCIFI. Per Variety, the clip is Kardashian's 2021 monologue from an SNL appearance, where the socialite said:

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids."

Kanye West's Donda 2 serves as a follow-up to his tenth studio album, Donda, released in August 2021.

