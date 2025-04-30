"Its not out on Spotify??" — Fans left confused by Kanye West releasing "Donda 2" under the artist name Donda 

After teasing a follow-up to his 2021 album Donda back in 2022, Kanye West finally released Donda 2 on April 29, 2025, across all streaming platforms. Back in 2022, when Ye announced the sequel to Donda, he confirmed Future as its executive producer.

The album was released on Stem Player at the time, and some of the songs on the album were reconfigured for artists like the Game and Fivio Foreign. While multiple social media accounts posted news of Kanye dropping Donda 2, fans of the rapper shared on X that they weren't able to find the album on streaming platforms. However, this confusion took place because Ye released the follow-up album under the artist name Donda instead of himself.

Expressing confusion over not being able to locate the newly released Ye album, an X user questioned:

"gang am I blind or Its not out on spotify??"

"I can’t find it on Apple Music," an X user commented.

"It’s not on Spotify," another X user mentioned.

"why i cant find this on Ye spotify profile??" an internet user asked.

"Out where??? Can’t find it on apple or Spotify," another person stated.

Additionally, some netizens questioned why the rapper was making new profiles to drop music, while some recalled that Ye had released the project on Stem Player:

"why does bro have 3 different spotify profiles?" an X user questioned

"why is he making new artist profiles for every new song," a netizen asked

"Old shot stem player people been had this," another fan remarked

More details about Kanye West's newly released Donda 2 explored

Kanye West at the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 (Image via Getty)

The current version of Kanye West's recently dropped Donda 2 contains 18 songs—most of which were part of the album's original version released in 2022 on Stem Player.

Ye's fellow rapper Future appears on Mr. Miagi and Happy as well as on a shortened version of the track 5:30, which was also present on Ye's 2024 album Vultures 2. Donda 2 features guest appearances by Sean Leon on SCIFI and Jack Harlow on Louie Bag.

Additionally, an audio snippet from Kanye's former wife, Kim Kardashian, is present on the track SCIFI. As reported by Variety, the audio clip is Kim's monologue from her 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) wherein she said:

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids.”

Donda 2 follows Kanye West's other album, titled Bully, which he dropped as a surprise release on March 18, 2025. Bully was announced during Ye's performance at the Wuyuan River Stadium in China in September 2024, wherein the rapper premiered the song Beauty and the Beast.

On March 18, 2025, Kanye West rolled out Bully with a 45-minute short film. The short film featured Ye's son Saint in a wrestling ring, holding a toy mallet and taking on wrestlers by himself while the album played in the background. Ye also posted links to three different versions of the album, naming them "screening version", "post Hype version", and "post post Hype version.

In other news, Kanye West dropped some of the tracks from his yet-to-be-released album Cuck, featuring Dave Blunts as a songwriter. The album, originally titled WW3, features a song called Cousins. Sharing the track via X on April 21, 2025, Ye confessed to being in an incestuous relationship with his cousin during his formative years.

