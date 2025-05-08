"Start your own streaming app"— Internet reacts as Kanye West complains about streaming platforms taking down his controversial song Heil Hitler

Kanye West's Heil Hitler song, a single from his upcoming album CUCK, has been removed from music streaming platforms, and the rapper wasn't happy about it. In an X post on Thursday, May 8, 2025, Ye took aim at streaming services for taking down his song while pointing out another controversial satirical song from Randy Newman, Rednecks, remains on the platform.

For the unaware, Rednecks is a satirical song from Newman's 1974 album Good Old Boys about racism with lyrics like, "Keeping the ni**ers down." On Kanye West's post, he wrote:

"Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable. They're literally keeping the ni**gas down."

Kanye's post on X (Image via @kanyewest/X)

Kanye West's latest rant about getting banned earned various reactions from netizens online, including fans who suggested he start a streaming app because they would pay for the service to have access to his music.

"At the point just start your own streaming app, put out what you want and charge membership. I would sign up if yoy did," an X user commented.

More fans shared their agreement, that Kanye West should start his own streaming app where he could release whatever music he wanted. Meanwhile, another commenter suggested that the rapper use his sway with Elon Musk to have the X and Tesla CEO launch a music streaming service.

"Launch a Yzy streaming service. This is the only way you can prevent your distribution from getting fucked by them," a user on X commented.

"Create your own streaming platform or website to sell the album on, I bet rumble would take it," an X user added.

"Push Elon to make X Music. There's a huge untapped market for it being seamlessly integrated with a social media platform," another user on X said.

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out other tracks with the same Heil Hitler title on Apple Music, with a netizen suggesting that they are targeting Kanye because his song would become "too popular."

"This is actually weird because there are other songs on Apple Music called heil Hitler? They know it would be too popular and the Jews can't handle that," an X user commented.

"I just don't get this. There are a bunch of songs with the same title on iTunes stores here in Japan," another X user said.

Kanye West releases Heil Hitler music video

Kanye West attempted to release his new song Heil Hitler, the eighth track from his album CUCK, but as he claimed in his latest X post, the track has been taken down by streaming platforms and banned by digital streaming apps. He first previewed the song on one of Digital Nas' livestreams in April and released it on SoundCloud on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Also on Thursday, the controversial rapper took to X to share a music video for the track, showing a group of shirtless black men sporting animal skins and professing how they love Hitler. The release day was not coincidental with VE Day, the 80th anniversary of the end of Nazi Germany's fighting in Europe.

In the video, the men serve as Kanye's backup singers who, after each bar, repeat the chorus, "Ni**a Heil Hitler." The music video also concludes with an audio excerpt of Adolf Hitler's infamous 1935 speech.

The latest controversy adds to the string of incidents involving Kanye West and his remarks about race and political figures.

