Digital Nas wants to reunite Kanye West and Playboi Carti, claims Ye and Drake collaboration album "is on the way"

Record producer Digital Nas teased his viewers about future content with Kanye West and Playboi Carti as well as Kanye and Drake. Live Bitez shared two clips on Instagram on Sunday, April 27, 2025, which were captured from Digital Nas' latest Twitch livestream. In one of the clips, he teased a future collaboration between Kanye and Drake. He said:

"Ye and Drake album [is] on the way."

While the record producer didn't share any more details about the alleged collaboration or if he's going to be part of it as well, the claim comes after Kanye West recently shared several positive things about Drake on X. He famously claimed that Drake is "better" than Kendrick Lamar, per the video shared via Akademiks TV on March 30, 2025. In an interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye said:

"One this is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important."

He also praised Drake in a series of tweets early in April 2025, including his "Drake #1" post on X on April 1, per AllHipHop. He also said that he was jealous of Drake in a March 5 rant on X, further saying, "I love Drake," and that he wanted the Toronto rapper to speak at his funeral.

Meanwhile, in Digital Nas' latest stream, as shared by Live Bitez, a supposed Kanye West and Drake joint album wasn't the only one teased. The record producer also shared his plans to have Kanye and Carti on his livestream for a reconciliation.

Digital Nas wants to "fix" Kanye West and Playboi Carti's beef on his stream

In one of the clips Live Bitez shared on Instagram on April 27, taken from the same Digital Nas livestream, the record producer lamented over the fallout between Kanye and Carti, calling it a "mishap." He also said in the stream that he would be doing something to get the two together and talk it out.

"We're gonna get Carti on the stream and—I feel like what happened between Ye and Carti was a mishap. I feel like it was taken the wrong way. We gotta talk it like a man—Ye and Carti... and we're gonna fix this, man."

Earlier in March, Kanye West called out Playboi Carti for allegedly snubbing him in the latter's Music album. Despite rumors and Carti's adding to the hype that Kanye would be in the album, he wasn't featured on it when Music finally came out on March 14, 2025. While Ye reportedly co-produced one of the songs, Backdoor, in the 30-track project, he was absent from the tracklist.

Also, on March 18, during another X tirade, Kanye accused Carti of being a "woman beater," a reference to when the latter was arrested in 2023 for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. In another tweet, he called Carti a discount version of Virgil Abloh, saying:

"CARTI IS JUST WAY MORE BASIC DUMBER VERSION OF VIRGIL."

Kanye West also reportedly took offense after Playboi Carti asked Kim Kardashian for permission to work on a song with her and Kanye's eldest, North.

Kanye and Playboi Carti previously collaborated on several tracks, including Off The Grid and Junya for Kanye's Donda album and Go2DaMoon for Carti's album Whole Lotta Red.

