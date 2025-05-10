Perez Hilton claims Taylor Swift is "dragon mad" after her rep’s statement slams Justin Baldoni’s lawyer's subpoena

On May 10, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his insight into remarks made by Taylor Swift's representative. They criticized a subpoena issued by Justin Baldoni’s lawyer against the singer.

Ad

In a statement to CBS News, published on May 9, a rep for Taylor Swift claimed that the singer has been subpoenaed in the ongoing legal dispute between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Reflecting on the "scathing statement" made by the spokesperson, Perez Hilton remarked:

"Taylor Swift is mad, dragon mad."

Ad

Trending

The rep emphasized that Taylor Swift never appeared on the It Ends With Us set, nor was she involved in any "casting, or "creative decisions." They also claimed that the Bad Blood singer "never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

"She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," the rep said.

Ad

They, however, acknowledged that Swift's involvement in the film was limited to granting permission to use My Tears Ricochet, a song from her 2020 album, Folklore, in It Ends With Us.

The rep accused Justin Baldoni's legal team of issuing the subpoena to "use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest," rather than focusing on the "facts of the case."

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the rep said.

Ad

How is Taylor Swift involved in the It Ends With Us legal battle?

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in Jersey City - January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift entered the feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively when Baldoni claimed that Swift encouraged him to modify the It Ends With Us script by praising Lively's version of the scene during their meeting at the Gossip Girl alum's New York penthouse in 2023.

Ad

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit included screenshots of text between Lively and Baldoni. In one text, Lively referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and called Ryan and Taylor her "dragons."

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for," the text read.

Ad

However, the lawsuit also claimed that Baldoni apologized for their disagreement during their meeting in a late-night voice mail sent to Lively.

Baldoni further expressed his appreciation for the changes, stating:

"I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.) You really are a talent across the board. Really excited and grateful to do this together."

Ad

On August 6, 2025, during the It Ends With Us premiere, Isabella Ferrer, who played young Lily Bloom, spoke to Extra. Ferrer stated that Taylor Swift was a "helpful part" of her audition process, despite Swift's representative previously denying her involvement in the movie.

"I don't even know if I'm meant to be saying it, but I'm saying it. She was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it, and that rocked my world," Isabella Ferrer acknowledged.

Ad

In an interview with Access Hollywood on August 7, 2024, Justin Baldoni further supported Ferrer's comments, claiming he showed her casting tapes to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

"I had actually brought in and showed her [Isabella Ferrer's] casting tape to Blake and Taylor, and they were both, like, ‘Yes! Her,' And that’s a true story."

On December 21, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, film producer Jamie Heath, Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sadwitz. She also named Baldoni's PR manager, Melissa Nathan, and others in the lawsuit.

Ad

The lawsuit alleges s*xual assault, retaliation, and orchestrating a "social manipulation campaign" to destroy her online reputation, as reported by People Magazine.

The lawsuit further accused Justin Baldoni of engaging in "disturbing" actions and "unprofessional behaviour" which allegedly contributed to a negative work environment on the set of the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

In a statement to the New York Times, Lively remarked:

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Ad

Ad

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Lively's husband) on January 16, 2025, for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal back-and-forth between the It Ends With Us stars.

Read More: Perez Hilton suggests Blake Lively could "come out victorious" over Justin Baldoni following her lawyer's remarks about key "witnesses" to the case

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More