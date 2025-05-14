"Very big of her" — Perez Hilton praises Kim Kardashian for forgiving robber behind multimillion-dollar Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian gave an emotional testimony at the Palais de Justice in Paris on May 13, where she forgave one of the defendants involved in the 2016 robbery case. In October 2016, five masked men held her at gunpoint and stole jewelry worth approximately $10 million.

Ad

YouTuber and pop news commentator Perez Hilton reacted to this, saying that it's "very big of her." Hilton, who also calls himself a "Kardashian connoisseur," posted a video on his YouTube channel on May 13 reacting to Kim Kardashian's testimony in the Paris court.

"Y'all, this is very, very big of her. Could you be as forgiving and magnanimous as Kim Kardashian?" Hilton said, after reading out Kim's testimony.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Apart from reporting on what Kim told the court, Hilton also highlighted the jewelry that Kim wore for her appearance in court.

"The thieves stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her. And today she went dripping in jewelry. From these diamond earrings to this necklace valued at over $3 million. I thought Kim would show up wearing something austere. No. This was a clear message," he commented.

Ad

However, according to an article published on May 13 by People magazine, the diamond necklace worn by Kim is from Samer Halimeh New York and costs $1.5 million. Kim also sported a Briony Raymond Sloan Pave Diamond Ear Cuff, which has a price tag of $8,100.

What did Kim Kardashian say in her testimony in the 2016 robbery case?

Ad

In 2016, when Kim Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week, masked gunmen dressed as police officers broke into her hotel suite and robbed jewelry worth approximately $10 million. According to a May 13 BBC report, nine men and a woman are on trial for this robbery. The report says that Kim spoke for more than three hours in the court. During her testimony, she told the court that she thought she "was gonna die" that day.

Ad

Two defendants in the court apologized to Kim Kardashian, and she forgave Aomar Ait Khedache. She also reportedly thanked Khedache for his apology letter with tears in her eyes.

In her testimony, Kim recalled the incident and told how the robbers picked her off the bed and grabbed her to take her down the hallway in search of more jewelry. According to a Reuters article published on May 13, she also told how she was afraid of getting r*ped when a robber opened her robe.

Ad

Kim also shared how the incident changed her life, and she scaled up her security after the incident as she got a "phobia of going out." She also said that she wanted "closure" on this matter.

"I wanted to be a part of today because I am a victim in this case and it's the first time I'm able to really hear from everyone and follow along... I do believe everyone has the opportunity to speak their truth, and this is my closure and my opportunity to put this to rest after everything I've been through," Kim said.

Ad

While Kim Kardashian accepted Aomar Ait Khedache's apology, she didn't clear up whether the other defendants named in the trial were present. Furthermore, Kim also ignored her then-driver, Gary Madar, who is accused of leaking information about her location.

Also read: Kanye's rep denies sending a cease & desist to Kim Kardashian amid viral fake picture circulation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More