Kanye's rep denies sending a cease & desist to Kim Kardashian amid viral fake picture circulation 

In a recent turn of events, a spokesperson representing Kanye West have denied reports that the rapper sent a cease-and-desist letter to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, regarding his daughter’s participation in the 2025 Met Gala. The purported letter that found its way into many internet sites has been confirmed as a hoax by West’s team.

On May 9, 2025, reports surfaced alleging that Kanye West had issued a legal notice to Kim Kardashian, accusing her of violating their joint custody agreement by allowing their daughter, North, to participate in the Met Gala.

Allegedly written by a Spanish lawyer named Kathy Johnson, the supposed letter declared that Kardashian had subjected North to massive media exposure and social media presence against the will of West.

It further accused that North was left unattended at certain sections of the event, raising safety concerns. The letter demanded that Kardashian cease sharing content about their children and threatened legal action for sole custody.

Following the alleged cease letter sent by the rapper to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, which started rife, his rep pushed back on the rumor, declaring the document to be "quite obviously fraudulent."

Initially, TMZ had reported that the rapper had issued a cease-and-desist letter to Kim Kardashian for exploiting their children and breaking their custody agreement. But the letter was later found to be a hoax. TMZ later acknowledged by stating that the letter was a "stunt designed to p*ss off Kim" and had "zero legal bite."

Kanye’s spokesperson stated to E! News on May 9, 2025:

“TMZ didn’t ask for comment before running the story. This morning, they finally emailed us with second thoughts, asking if it had been a ‘publicity stunt.’ No.”

The spokesperson added:

“You fell for a hoax.”

Among the alleged violations, the letter accused Kim, 44, of authorizing the use of North’s images on social media apps, and of denying Ye, 47, “meaningful access to his children” despite their joint legal and physical custody agreement. The Daily Mail has reported that a source close to the Kardashian family said that Kanye can see North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm whenever he wants.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: From marriage to co-parenting

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2012, although they had met each other in the 2000s. Their relationship was soon gaining media attention, leading up to an elaborate proposal scheduled for October 2013 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

They got married on May 24, 2014, with a grand wedding ceremony in the lavish Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, filled with the presence of many celebrities and family members.

Ye West and Kim Kardashian co-parent their four kids, post-divorce (Image via Getty)

Rumors of marital strain began to emerge around 2016 as the rapper was dealing with mental struggles. Kim spoke publicly about the rapper's bipolar diagnosis through an Instagram story:

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder... I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

She added:

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

In February 2021, Kim filed for a divorce from West, declaring irreconcilable differences. The divorce was concluded in November 2022. The settlement included:

Joint custody: Both parties agreed to a joint physical and legal arrangement of their children.

Child support: Kanye promised to provide $200,000 as child support every month and contribute half of the children’s needs for medical, educational, and security-related things.

No spousal support: Both relieved themselves of the obligation of spousal support.

At present, Kim and Kanye continue to co-parent their kids. Although their relationship is still distant, both have been committed to their roles as parents.

