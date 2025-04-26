Rapper Kanye West recently said that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian only brought his Frank Ocean collab album. During his appearance on producer Digital Nas' Twitch livestream on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Donda artist claimed that the aforementioned fact hurt him.
Ye explained that she told him this two weeks into their marriage, leaving him shocked.
"I'm me and this is my wife. And she just said said it blunt... she talking to me like she ain't gonna see me tomorrow," he said.
Notably, Ocean has featured on five of West's songs over three albums, including Watch the Throne (2011), Yeezus (2013), and The Life of Pablo (2016). It remains unclear which album he was referencing (West married Kardashian in 2014).
The Twitch livestream went viral after Kanye reposted a fan's (user @yzyjohnny) tweet about the same later in the day. The rapper captioned the post with three crying emojis. Fans were quick to react, with one remarking:
"He always talking about her. He love her badly."
Some empathized with Ye, stating he might have felt that he was taken advantage of. A few concerned fans hoped he could confide in a good therapist.
Others questioned why he kept bringing up Kardashian.
Kanye's recent comments on Frank Ocean and Kim Kardashian explored
During Digital Nas' Twitch livestream, Kanye West continued to explain that the incident made him realize he was handled with a "white glove." He noted that once the metaphorical gloves were off, he could become a better leader because he learned to accept things.
Notably, this is not the first time West has brought up Frank Ocean and Kim Kardashian. According to a March 2025 report by Hip Hop Dx, during his highly publicized interview with DJ Akademiks last month, the rapper besmirched Ocean's music. West even asserted that he (West) was a better rapper.
"No one makes music that’s nowhere as near as good as [me]. When I made ‘Moon,’ it basically ended Frank Ocean’s [career]."
Kanye was referencing Moon, his 2021 collaboration with Kid Cudi and Don Toliver. The track appeared on his Donda album. The rapper added that he had heard Ocean's recent music and was sure that the latter would never be able to "make another album."
"Any genre of music that anyone has, I make a better version of it. I'm ten times stronger at music than anyone living," he proclaimed.
During the same interview, West revealed he felt like he did not want to have children with Kim within two months of their marriage. Ye also brought up Diddy's March 2025 song Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine, which featured his daughter North West.
Kardashian filed a trademark for North’s name and likeness, and wanted Kanye, who produced the track, from releasing it. Kim did not want North to be associated with Diddy, who is currently facing s*x trafficking and racketeering charges (West released it anyway). Referencing the controversy, the rapper told DJ Akademiks:
"How is it joint custody? This white woman and this white family have control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the children of Ye."
According to Hot97, during an April livestream from Tokyo, West recalled a 2016 conversation with Frank Ocean, where the latter persuaded him against backing Donald Trump during the 2016 elections. As per the outlet, Ye wrote:
"Frank Ocean... come over my house talking about Trump all day and how I shouldn't support Trump. N**ga f**k you know about politics?"
West made his Twitch streaming debut (user @yeezy_stream) on Friday, but his account was banned just seven minutes into the stream. According to the NY Post, the rapper made several provocative claims, which led to the ban. This included claims he should have "had babies" with Paris Hilton instead of Kim Kardashian and remarks about the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.
Kim Kardashian has not publicly reacted to Kanye's latest comments.