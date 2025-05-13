Diddy trial: Perez Hilton reports rapper allegedly paid $100K in cash to hotel guards in exchange for Cassie Ventura assault footage

Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking trial opened on Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York City, with former hotel security guard Israel Florez and male escort Daniel Phillip being called to the witness stand. According to Variety, the extremely graphic testimony saw the witnesses being questioned by lead prosecutor Maurene Comey.

While Daniel Phillip was asked about his s*xual encounters with the music mogul and his then-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Israel Florez detailed how Combs offered him a bribe after he intervened in the rapper's attack on Ventura in 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

After the testimony, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to YouTube to report on Diddy's federal s*x trafficking trial. Sharing a video on May 12, 2025, the media personality discussed the trial and revealed:

“Prosecutors argue that Diddy paid a hotel security guard $100,000 in cash in exchange for that hotel security camera footage. However his lawyer said today that Diddy was not trying to obstruct justice but protect both him and Ventura from bad publicity.”

Perez Hilton details violent footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura

On May 12, 2025, Perez Hilton shared via a YouTube video Diddy's sex trafficking trial opening day testimonies. The media personality revealed that he is "inclined to believe" that throughout the whole trial, people are going to hear many graphic allegations against the hip-hop artist, including:

“Diddy set a man's car on fire. Kid Cudi dangled a woman over a balcony– an ex. And, I don't remember this one unless I just forgot about it, that he kidnapped an employee multiple times.”

Talking about the first witnesses who testified against the rapper in the court, Perez Hilton further added:

“The first witness called to the stand today is an LAPD officer. Israel Florez was working security at the Hotel Intercontinental in 2016 when Combs was seen on surveillance assaulting Ventura. Florez testified that Cassie did not want the police called so he did not ring up 911.”

Hilton also explained in the video how Florez tried to de-escalate the situation and urged the two to return to their room. He also added that the then security guard told them that the damage they caused to the hallway would be added to their hotel bill. Hilton continued in the video:

“Florez recalled hearing Cassie say that she just wanted to leave. However he testified that Combs told her, 'You're not going to leave.' That definitely sounds to me like against her will, right?”

Lastly, Perez Hilton confirmed that the LAPD officer revealed in the trial that the singer gave him a "stack of cash." Testifying to the jurors, Hilton quoted him:

“He was pretty much holding a sack of money and he said 'Here take care of this for me don't tell anyone.'"

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

