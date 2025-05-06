"A real eclectic New York crew": Perez Hilton reacts to the jury selection process as Diddy's trial begins

American podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the ongoing high-profile federal trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, which began with jury selection in New York on May 5, 2025. For the unversed, the rapper has been charged with a series of serious crimes, including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was arrested after a grand jury indictment on September 16, 2024, and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since then. Combs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A diverse group of nineteen jurors, representing different ages, backgrounds, and professions, made it through the first day of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial. According to the BBC, the selected jurors include financial analysts, teachers, scientists, and cashiers. They represent different neighbourhoods, including Manhattan, the Bronx, and Westchester.

Around the 2:55 mark of the video, Perez Hilton commented on the diversity of the jury, calling it,

"A real eclectic New York crew."

The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial begins with jury selection

During the jury selection for Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial, 150 prospective jurors were asked to review a binder containing a list of 190 celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, and Young Miami, among others. The list also included key individuals tied to the case, including Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and Kid Cudi, who are central witnesses in the trial.

Additionally, the prospective jurors were questioned about personal experiences of s*xual assault or domestic violence, their views on law enforcement, and their perception of hip-hop artists. The jurors were also asked about their opinions on having multiple partners, among other questions.

The A-list celebrities on the list reportedly played a significant role in P. Diddy's personal and professional life, with key connections and events related to the trial. Young Miami (Caresha Brownlee) was in an open relationship with Diddy from 2021 to 2024. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan dated Cassandra Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, in 2015, something she referenced in her November 2023 lawsuit against the rapper.

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" (Image via Getty)

Cassie's lawsuit also included her romantic involvement with rapper Kid Cudi in 2011. The lawsuit also claimed that Combs allegedly threatened to blow up Cudi's car, and in January 2012, the Day 'n' Night rapper's car seemingly exploded in his driveway. As for Ye, he and Combs have a long history of friendship and professional collaborations.

American singer and model Cassie Ventura began dating Diddy after signing with his label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in 2007. In November 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of s*xual assault, physical assault, and trafficking.

In a statement, Ventura expressed her decision to "finally" speak out.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

She continued,

"With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

However, the lawsuit was swiftly settled a few days later, but in May 2024, CNN released a 2016 CCTV footage from the now-closed Intercontinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. In the footage, Combs is seen dragging Ventura by her hair and kicking her as she tries to leave the hotel. A few days after the video resurfaced, Diddy shared an apology on Instagram, stating,

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

He further expressed his "disgust" towards his actions and said that he got into "therapy", "rehab", and asked God for "his mercy and grace."

"I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man. Each and every day," Diddy added.

