Why was Michael B Jordan mentioned during Diddy's trial? Cassie connection explored in wake of actor being name dropped

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking and racketeering trial began its jury selection on Monday, May 5, 2025. The New York courthouse saw potential jurors being questioned on their knowledge of several celebrities and public figures who may be brought up during the trial. The list included Michael B. Jordan among 190 others.

According to Rolling Stone, Jordan would not be called as a witness, but his name made the list due to his past association with Combs' ex, Cassie Ventura.

In her 2023 lawsuit, Ventura mentioned being in a "flirtatious relationship with an actor" during a short span in 2015 when she and Diddy were not together. It was later revealed to be the Black Panther star. Per Ventura, when the rapper found out, he allegedly called and threatened Jordan.

Cassie dated the rapper on and off from 2007 to 2018. Per Vibe, addressing Diddy's threats, the lawsuit noted:

"The actor proceeded to call Ms. Ventura and tell her, 'you really need to call (Mr. Combs).'"

Cassie is set to testify against Combs under her own name. Notably, her lawsuit sparked a domino effect, eventually leading to his arrest last September.

"I felt like I was reading an appendix from The Lord of the Rings"—Judge about the long list of celebrity names mentioned during the first day of Diddy's trial

The other notable figures mentioned were rappers Kanye West and Kid Cudi, comedian Mike Myers, and actress Lauren London. Singers Dawn Richard and Michelle Williams, producers Dallas Austin and Harve Pierre, and choreographer Laurieann Gibson were also mentioned.

Judge Arun Subramaniam commented on this long list of names before the prospective jurors entered the courtroom, reported People magazine. He quipped:

"I felt like I was reading an appendix from The Lord of the Rings."

It is worth noting that Monday's list does not guarantee that the celebrities will be called as witnesses or even be mentioned during the trial. According to Variety, a good portion of jurors indicated they were not familiar with any of the names.

Further, jurors were given a questionnaire to ascertain their overall knowledge of the case. According to Vibe, it inquired about their information on Diddy, their views on law enforcement, and how they obtained knowledge about the case.

According to the outlet, several confirmed their understanding came from news reports, documentaries, and social media. Other questions included giving their opinions on the hip-hop industry, whether they experienced any traumatic event in the past, and whether they believed that the rich get away with things that the less wealthy do not.

Variety reported that Judge Subramaniam interviewed about thirty-two potential jurors in a private sidebar. They discussed sensitive questions in the presence of a court reporter and two attorneys from each party.

In its report on day one of Diddy's trial, People noted that the rapper was "nervous," even asking for a quick bathroom break (granted after Subramaniam initially denied it).

It all began in November 2023 when Cassie sued Diddy, alleging years of r*pe and abuse. While the lawsuit was settled a day later, several others filed separate lawsuits making similar allegations. This prompted a federal investigation into the rapper, which saw raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

At the time, Diddy denied all accusations levied against him. However, in May 2024, CNN released CCTV footage from 2016 showing him dragging and kicking Cassie across a hotel lobby. The video corroborated claims made in her lawsuit. The Bad Boy Records founder shared an apology in response (since deleted) on his Instagram.

In September, authorities arrested the rapper on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, two additional counts (s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution) have been added to his indictment.

The jury selection process is set to last three days, with opening statements scheduled for the following Monday (May 12). According to People magazine, the rapper turned down a plea offer from the prosecution and chose to fight it out in the courtroom.

Since his arrest, Diddy has been held without bail at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted, he faces fifteen years to life in prison.

