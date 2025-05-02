Mase debates whether he should attend Diddy's trial, claims he will "let the fans vote" 

Mase (born Mason Durell Betha) has recently spoken about his dilemma of attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, which is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025. In September 2024, Combs was arrested for s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. At present, he is locked up at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

The Bad Boy Records owner also faces dozens of lawsuits from individuals who have claimed to have been drugged, assaulted, and intimidated by him. However, Combs' legal team has pleaded not guilty to the lawsuit and rejected the lawsuit filed by individuals.

During a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast (released on Thursday, May 1), Betha discussed whether it was a good idea for him to attend Diddy's upcoming trial with co-hosts Cam'ron and Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson. Mase also revealed that several people have reached out to him requesting a court appearance during Combs' trial.

“I wanna put it out to the fans. I'll let the fans vote on it unless you wanna vote on it,” he continued.

Mase added that he was "trying to figure out a way I could go at least a day.” Later in the episode, Cam claimed that he won't go by himself, but might accompany his fellow podcast host if the latter decides to attend the trial.

When Mase revealed that he is open to visiting Diddy in jail on one condition

Sean Combs and Mason Durell Betha ( image via Getty)

In a past episode of the It Is What It Is podcast (released on March 17, 2025), Mase shared that he would visit Diddy at the Metropolitan Detention Center if the 49-year-old rapper was added to the visitation list. The topic came up when Betha and Cam were discussing the funeral of Voletta Wallace, the mother of The Notorious B.I.G.

Wallace died on February 21, 2025, at the age of 78. As per Billboard, she died of natural causes and was in hospice care at her Pennsylvania residence when she breathed her last. While discussing her funeral, Cam'ron revealed that Diddy's son King Combs was sitting next to Mase at the funeral.

"I don't think he saw me, I would have said what's up. I mean, if my name was on the list I'd go visit Puff, you know? ... I would visit him, make sure he was good," replied Mase.

Mase continued, adding that he wanted to make sure that the music mogul was fine until he was declared guilty. He also raved about Combs' musical achievements, saying:

"He didn't do all bad, he did some good. I ain't talking about the tape stuff and all of that, I'm talking about the musical side. Giving me an opportunity, I think as a person of class you definitely got to show up and sit somewhere in the court if they let you."

As per the BBC, Diddy's trial is scheduled to take place at New York City's Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse. The initial days will be reserved for jury selection and the main trial starting after the panel is chosen.

As per the BBC report, the incarcerated music mogul will face a lifelong prison sentence if convicted of the racketeering charges, and an additional statutory 15 years (minimum) if found guilty of s*x trafficking. Finally, transportation to engage in prostitution comes with a minimum prison sentence of a decade.

Exploring the relationship between Mase and Diddy over the years

Sean Combs And Mason Durell Betha - Source: Getty

Mase began his professional relationship with Diddy in 1996 when he signed with Bad Boy Records. In 1997, he featured on Diddy's hit single Can't Nobody Hold Me Down, which topped the Billboard Hot 100. Mase left the label in 1999.

After Mase's departure, financial and contractual issues created tension between him and Diddy. In 2009, Mase tried to make a comeback, but Bad Boy Records allegedly made it difficult by retaining the rights to his music.

The fallout between the two hip-hop veterans escalated to the extent that Betha barged in during Diddy's live interview in 2009. The rapper entered with documents claiming that he was prepared to work as a free artist. Fast forward to 2020, he took to Instagram to accuse Diddy of not selling him the publishing rights despite being offered $2 million for the same.

In 2022, Betha released a song called Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Beth. In the track, he seemingly alluded to his feud with Bad Boy Records and vented his frustration.

"Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge. You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood... You ain’t no architect, you just a n***a who know how to market death," rapped Mason Durell Betha.

The most recent update on Diddy vs. Mase came in September 2023, when the former claimed that they had settled their differences. In a Billboard interview, Diddy was asked to comment on his longstanding tension with Betha. He said:

"You know, we’re brothers and brothers fight. I love him and that’s it."

Diddy's trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

