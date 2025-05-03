"Delulu to the next level": Perez Hilton slams Blake Lively after she seemingly refers to Justin Baldoni's legal saga during talk with Seth Meyers

On May 2, 2025, podcaster Perez Hilton commented on actress Blake Lively's remarks about her feud with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

During the show, Lively was promoting her latest film, Another Simple Favor, and publicly addressed her ongoing legal feud with Justin Baldoni. She acknowledged and credited the strength of women who speak out, stating that their courage has inspired her to "fight for the world to be safer for women."

Showing skepticism towards her comments, Perez Hilton remarked:

"Delulu to the next level."

"You expect us to believe that?"—Perez Hilton questions Blake Lively's claims

While discussing her bond with her children, Blake Lively mentioned that it had been a difficult year, seemingly referencing her ongoing legal battle. She described her children as her "lifeline" and explained that, despite the challenges, she feels the need to be "Disneyland every day for them."

In response, Perez Hilton expressed skepticism towards her narrative of maintaining a joyful environment every day for her kids. Comparing her situation to his experience as a parent, he stated:

"You expect us to believe that? I am not Disneyland with my kids every day, are you? I try my best, but sometimes my best is just surviving each day. Sometimes I am not my best, and it's nowhere near Disneyland, it's not even Universal Studios, okay.

He also alleged that the interview might have been strategically planned, claiming:

"I'm 99% certain bossy Blake and her team came to an agreement, obviously ahead of time, with Seth Meyers and his team, they said 'We'll give you an inch but you can't take a mile ask a question' and obviously she'll be prepared for that and give her spiel."

In the interview, Lively further commented that her year had been filled with the "highest highs and the lowest lows." She also noted that many women are afraid to speak and share their experiences, adding:

"Fear is by design. It's what keeps us silent."

In response, pointing towards the It Ends With Us saga, Perez Hilton accused Lively of allegedly lying, even after they had been publicly challenged. He argued that her actions made it harder for women to speak out and that her false narratives "affect all women negatively."

The Gossip Girl alum also stated:

"Many people don't have the opportunity to speak."

She expressed gratitude for the platform she is a part of, which empowers her to be heard.

Hilton, in response to this, alleged that her fame and power played an important role in the conflict and allowed her to turn the tables against Jane the Virgin star. He further claimed that Lively's "entitlement" and "privilege" are the crux of her legal feud with Justin Baldoni.

"It's one of the main issues why everything turned out the way it did from pre-production to filming to post production. Her privilege and entitlement, and power are one of the reasons why the up-and-coming film editor was able to steal Baldon's movie [It Ends With Us] away from him and one of the reasons why he is suing her for extortion," Hilton remarked.

He concluded by urging Blake Lively to "actually go out into the streets and talk to women and girls," suggesting that it could offer her a more grounded perspective.

The legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in Jersey City - January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

The legal feud between It Ends With Us stars gained public attention when, on December 20, 2024, the 37-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and others involved with the film. The lawsuit alleged s*xual assault and the orchestration of a smear campaign to "destroy" her online reputation.

In response, on January 16, 2025, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Lively's husband) for civil extortion and defamation.

Additionally, he also filed a separate $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times on December 31, 2024, which published an article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

The article included screenshots of text messages between Baldoni and his team, which suggested that they had been allegedly plotting against Lively to "bury" her reputation. The lawsuit claimed that the outlet had "cherry-picked" messages and presented them out of context.

As new revelations continue to emerge in the ongoing legal dispute between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

