What is Alix Earle's net worth in 2025? Perez Hilton jokes he "gotta up [his] price" as Earle's "SHOCKING" pay per Instagram story post surfaces

Social media personality Alix Earle, whose current net worth is estimated to be $8 million, according to Forbes, reportedly earns a staggering $450,000 per Instagram Story.

Seemingly stunned by Alix Earle's earnings, American podcaster Perez Hilton reacted by sharing a blog link from his self-titled website on X on May 1, 2025.

The caption read:

"I need a scandal or to date someone famous! I gotta up my price!!! DAMN!"

According to The New York Times, this figure was revealed by Vickie Segar, the founder of Village Marketing, on Sunday. Segar, who previously collaborated with Alix on brand deals, shared these details during her visit to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she spoke to student-athletes about capitalizing social media.

Perez Hilton titled his blog Influencer Alix Earle's SHOCKING Pay For A Single Instagram Story Post! He explained that with over four million followers on Instagram, Alix gained widespread recognition due to her relatable videos about her "acne struggles."

This connection with the audience ensures that every product she promotes sells out. Perex called this "Alix Earle effect," adding, "So, it’s no wonder why companies are willing to shell out so much money for her to promote them — even just on IG Stories!"

Who is Alix Earle dating?

According to People magazine, Alix Earle began dating American professional football player Braxton Berrios in 2023. However, it wasn't until November 2023 that she officially confirmed the dating rumors on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.

During their conversation, Cooper asked the TikTok star if she was in a relationship with anyone.

"We’ve gotta ask the question and get to the tea, right here! Alix, do you have a boyfriend?"

With a smile, Alix replied, "I mean … yes."

In December 2023, during an episode of her Hot Mess podcast, Earle revealed that she first met Braxton at a party in Miami in February 2023. She added, "He’s super cool, super nice, and flash forward two weeks, I get invited to go to the Super Bowl."

However, she claimed she was unsure about the relationship because of his recent breakup with his two-year partner, Sophia Culpo. She explained that "nothing had really happened" between them and they were "nothing but friends."

Alix further shared that things took a turn in March when Braxton eventually asked her on a date that month and took her on a "helicopter date."

Subsequently, in a TikTok get-ready-with-me video on April 7, 2025, she revealed that she was moving in with Braxton Berrios, due to upcoming travel plans and the end of her house lease.

"Get ready with me in my new room. So I moved into my boyfriend Braxton's house, which is really, really weird for me to say," Alix Earle said.

She also expressed sadness about leaving behind her best friend and roommate, Kristin Konefal.

"This is my first time living without a roommate. So, it is scary. But also, the scary thing is that I am barely going to be here. But Kristin is still going to be nearby," Alix said.

Born on October 6, 1995, Braxton Berrios is an NFL wide receiver and return specialist for the Houston Texans. Before joining the Texans in March 2025, he spent 2 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

