"I think that's a great thing": Perez Hilton reacts to Kanye West's "homophobic tirade" after Kim Kardashian allegedly bans him from seeing their kids

On April 30, 2025, American podcaster Perez Hilton revisited rapper Kanye West's recent livestream, where the rapper went on a heated rant about not being able to see his kids, while also using homophobic slurs.

For the unversed, on Wednesday, Hollywood Unlocked posted a clip from a livestream by rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West), who launched into a heated tirade about not having custody of his kids—North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5—whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Runaway rapper covered his entire face with a black mask while outrageously using racial and homophobic slurs to explain his circumstances.

"[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. Cause I was in the airport by myself… I’mma go get these kids, man. F*ck all these f***** n*****, I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f***ing mind, where I got to get used to not seeing my kids," said Kanye West.

Subsequently, YouTuber Perez Hilton speculated that Kim Kardashian had "blocked" his ex-husband from seeing their kids, "after everything that Kanye West has been doing over the last several weeks."

He further expressed his disappointment over Kanye's homophobic comments and cheerfully remarked that the Skims co-founder might have made the right decision.

"Why does he have to use the homophobic language? I don't get it, and two, yay! Finally, Kim has blocked him from seeing the kids, good. I think that's a great thing."

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM" — Kanye West's recent remarks on his kids' custody

In March 2025, the Donda rapper made a series of now-deleted X posts seemingly accusing Kim Kardashian of preventing him from seeing his kids. As reported by Page Six on March 16, he wrote:

"Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK."

In a second tweet, Ye continued:

"I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Image via Getty)

He further accused "the Kardashian mob," the streaming services "Hulu" and "Disney," and the "bigger agenda" of allegedly taking away his aforementioned "rights" concerning his children.

"ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE," Ye added.

In another post, West expressed that seeing his children is similar to "visitation," and emphasized that it seems like being in "prison" when he is with them.

"I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P–Y ASS CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS," he continued.

As per Page Six on April 30, in a post made by Ye last week, the rapper called out the "celebrity world," including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, President Donald Trump, and Elon Musk. He then questioned, "Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?”

He further expressed that these celebrities might be attributing his actions to his troubled childhood, but he emphasized, "I don’t get to be a dad."

“I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES," Kanye West added.

Born on June 8, 1977, Kanye West has won 24 GRAMMYs, making him one of the top GRAMMY winners in history. He married internet personality Kim Kardashian in May 2014; however, the couple officially separated in March 2022, as reported by People Magazine in June 2023.

