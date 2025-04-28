How long will Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery trial last? Dates and defendants explored

Almost a decade after Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris, the highly anticipated trial has officially begun. Scheduled to run from April 28 to May 23, 2025, the trial will decide the fate of 10 defendants connected to the violent heist in the French capital.

Kim Kardashian, now 44, is expected to testify during the proceedings, which will unfold before a three-judge panel and a six-person jury, as reported by The New York Times on April 28, 2025.

During Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016, five men pretending to be policemen entered the No Address Hotel to rob Kardashian in her private quarters. After making the night watchman lead them to her room, the men proceeded to bind and gag Kardashian with plastic cables and tape. They then trapped her inside a bathtub.

The attackers fled with jewelry estimated to be worth nearly $9 million, including a $4 million engagement ring from her then-husband Kanye West, as reported by E! News on April 28, 2025.

Kim Kardashian's 2016 robbery in Paris

According to her statement to French police- later published by Le Journal du Dimanche- Kim Kardashian was wearing only a bathrobe when two men with jackets labeled "Police" barged into her room.

After threatening her at gunpoint and demanding her wedding ring, they restrained her, taped her mouth shut, and placed her in the bathtub. They then stole a Louis Vuitton jewelry box full of high-end pieces, including Cartier bracelets, a Lorraine Schwartz necklace, diamond earrings, gold Jacob necklaces, and a Rolex watch.

The trauma from the event profoundly impacted Kim Kardashian. Speaking candidly in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she recalled:

"They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

In a later interview on The Alec Baldwin Show, she highlighted the long-term mental health effects of the ordeal.

"For a good year, I almost lost myself," the American media personality admitted.

Despite the horror, Kardashian described the event as a "life-changing" moment that shifted her values.

According to E! News, the accused group was nicknamed the "grandpa robbers" due to their advanced ages. The group includes nine men and one woman, several of whom were seasoned criminals even before the 2016 heist.

Defendants include alleged mastermind Aomar "Old Omar" Ait Khedache, 69, and his son Harminy, 37. Other defendants include Didier "Blue Eyes" Dubreucq, 69, Gary Madar, 35, the brother of Kardashian's Paris limo driver, and Christiane Glotin, accused of aiding in planning the robbery.

One defendant, Yunice Abbas, 72, has already admitted involvement and even wrote a 2021 memoir titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian. He claimed he was a lookout and didn't realize the true scale of the crime at the time. Abbas faces life imprisonment as a repeat offender, as does Khedache.

Most of Kim Kardashian's stolen jewelry has never been recovered. DNA traces from the crime scene, including the zip ties binding Kardashian, helped authorities round up suspects months later. Some defendants reportedly used fake IDs and illegally purchased surveillance equipment and firearms to carry out the heist.

Kim Kardashian will testify during the trial, but she's keeping details of her testimony reserved for the courtroom. Her lawyer, Michael Rhodes, as per NBC News on April 26, 2025, stated:

"She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities. She wishes the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion, in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case."

The courtroom proceedings have attracted global media attention. Over 400 journalists registered to cover the trial. However, only a limited number are allowed inside daily, as reported by the New York Times.

