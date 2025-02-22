"It's so painful"— Alec Baldwin suffers from PTSD and survivor's guilt over Rust shooting claims wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin and his spouse Hilaria provided new details concerning the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) along with survivor’s guilt that he continues to experience after the 2021 unintentional shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shared this information through their show The Baldwins which premieres on February 23 on TLC.

The series documents Baldwin's emotional state as it follows his journey before his involuntary manslaughter trial. The New Mexico district attorney decided to drop all charges against Baldwin in July 2023 because of prosecutorial mistakes, thus ending the legal case.

Alec Baldwin expressed his situation as "surreal" and Hilaria Baldwin highlighted its emotional impact on both of them in the first episode.

"Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline," Hilaria says. "He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says, in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened on this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it be me?'"

She further revealed that Alec Baldwin often wakes up questioning his survival. Alec also credited his family for helping him cope.

"You wake up in the morning and you're like, 'Oh God, why did I have to wake up?' You’re so dark and it's so painful."

Alec Baldwin's mental health struggles revealed in The Baldwins

Alec Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter after the firearm he was handling on the set of Rust discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Prosecutors later dropped the case, citing the withholding of key evidence by the police, as Complex reports.

Despite the dismissal, Alec Baldwin filed a civil lawsuit against New Mexico prosecutors on January 9, for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations.

"Criminal prosecutions are supposed to be about the search for truth and justice, not to pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent," his attorneys said to Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and received an 18-month prison term but Alec Baldwin was cleared of charges. He received a firearm from Hannah Gutierrez-Reed but failed to recognize its real bullet among the dummy rounds, which resulted in the fatal shooting of Ruth Davis Cruz.

In The Baldwins, Hilaria also addresses criticism over her alleged "fake" Spanish accent.

"I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn't make me inauthentic. It makes me normal," she says.

Hilaria, born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston, faced backlash in 2020 after it was revealed she had exaggerated her Spanish heritage. She later clarified that she spent much of her childhood in Spain, where her family still resides.

"I'd be lying if I said [the controversy] didn't make me sad and it didn't hurt and it didn't put me in dark places," she shared.

The series, set to air on February 23 in the U.S. and on February 24 on Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland, will continue to follow the Baldwin family as they navigate their personal and legal struggles.

