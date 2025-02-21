"It doesn't make me inauthentic"— Hilaria Baldwin speaks up about her Spanish accent controversy

In the premiere episode of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's new reality TV show, The Baldwins, which is slated to premiere on TLC on February 23, 2025, she addressed the controversy over her alleged fake Spanish accent.

In 2020, people questioned if her Spanish origins were authentic because she was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and years later, she has said that embracing her roots doesn't make her any less authentic.

In a confessional in the first episode of the show, per People, Hilaria admitted that that conversation made her sad, hurt her, and even alluded to it putting her in "dark places." However, she said that she won't let the controversy get to her anymore.

"I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn't make me inauthentic, and when I mix the two, that makes me normal," she stated.

She emphasized that embracing her different heritages is all due to the help of her friends and family. Hilaria said that the community she has speaks multiple languages, and has belonged in multiple places, which made her realize that a mix of all those different things can "have an impact on how we sound," articulate things, and their mannerisms.

"That's normal. That's called being human," she added.

Hilaria Baldwin says controversy won't stop her from bringing her Spanish heritage to her family's lives

Public criticism over her Spanish roots may have affected her a bit, but Hilaria Baldwin said that no controversy will stop her from bringing and sharing her heritage to her kids' lives. She will be teaching her kids Spanish, raising them bilingual, the same way that her parents raised her.

"My family— all my nuclear family— now lives over in Spain. I want to teach my kids pride in speaking more than one language. I think just growing up and speaking two languages is extremely special," she said.

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin will be joined by their seven kids in their new reality TV show— Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María, and Ilaria— whose ages range from two to 11.

In the first official trailer shared on January 27, 2025, Halaria introduces their home life, saying:

"Seven children, six animals, two parents. Wild family."

Besides "non-stop love, laughter, and drama" in the daily life of their large family, The Baldwins will also shed some light on what the couple thinks of some of their biggest controversies. Besides Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish heritage drama, Alec Baldwin is also shedding some light on his 2024 shooting trial over the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor reflected on what happened and how it affected him, in the premiere episode of The Baldwins, per People. In a confessional, he said:

"This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, 'Wow, my kids. I can't get up.' That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never."

Hilaria Baldwin also recalled her husband's shift in mood following the involuntary manslaughter charge, which has since been dismissed. She said that everyone close to the actor has seen his "mental health decline," and that his OCD has worsened following the case.

The Baldwins will premiere on TLC on February 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET.

