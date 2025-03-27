Alix Earle says she can't podcast for the "foreseeable future" after being reportedly dropped by Unwell, discusses pivoting to vlogging

Podcaster Alix Earle said she couldn’t podcast for the "foreseeable future" and discussed pivoting to vlogging in her March 26, 2025, TikTok video. As per an E-News article dated March 27, 2025, she made this statement after reportedly being cut from Alex Cooper's Unwell Network last month.

"I have to put a pause on podcasting right now for the foreseeable future…Don't really want to get into the details of it all, and I kind of can't get into the details of it all right now, but I've loved it so much, and I'm really proud of what I built with the podcast", Earle explained.

24-year-old social media star Alix Earle rose to fame through her relatable "Get Ready With Me" videos on TikTok. According to a Variety report dated February 25, 2025, Earle launched her podcast, Hot Mess, in September 2023 under Cooper’s Unwell Network, a platform aimed at amplifying Gen Z voices with "unique perspectives."

However, on March 26, Earle hinted at her alleged cut-off from the Unwell Network, leading to possible contractual restrictions preventing her from podcasting in the near future.

She further explained that she wouldn’t be able to release new episodes and planned to shift focus to vlogging on YouTube.

"I don't want to just leave you astray and not leave you with anything... I also think I would lose my mind. So, good news is I'm gonna be putting out weekly vlogs for the foreseeable future", she remarked.

As per reports, Alix Earle shared that her vlogs would cover a "behind-the-scenes" look at her life- like the first video released on March 26, documenting her family’s spring break.

"There's going to be no lack of content—it's just going to be a little bit different," Alix Earle noted.

In the TikTok video, Earle also acknowledged her recent challenges, sharing how, despite everything, she was optimistic about having "a really good time" in the future.

"There's been a lot going on over the past month, and although not in an ideal situation right now, we are gonna have a really good time. I'm a big believer in everything happens for a reason", she added.

Alix Earle shares her next business venture after Cooper's Unwell Network reportedly drops her podcast

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - Source: Getty

As per a People article dated March 1, 2025, Alix Earle shared her next business venture on Instagram on February 26, 2025, just a day after Variety reported that Alex Cooper's Unwell Network had dropped her podcast Hot Mess.

In her Instagram 'get-ready-with-me-style' video update, Earle revealed that she would be investing in a new alcohol brand. She also expressed her long-standing interest in entering the industry, stating that her passion for the space began after she graduated from college.

"I wanted to do something in the alcohol space since I graduated college. I've been trying to find some way to get involved," Alix Earle stated.

Earle admitted that she initially did not expect her interest to turn into an actual investment opportunity. However, her enthusiasm for the project ultimately led her to take the leap.

"But I was obsessed with it...So I said, 'Let me explore this,' and didn't really think anything would come of it... but I [decided to invest] in this company", Earle added.

Acknowledging the risks and how "it could completely fail", Earle shared her excitement:

"It's scary... there's a lot that goes into it and [starting something new] is scary, but I believe in it. I believe in the team and the product and I'm very excited."

With over seven million followers on TikTok and nearly four million on Instagram, Alix Earle is busy channeling her influence into entrepreneurial endeavors, particularly SipMARGS, a ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand.

