WATCH: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle with Jang Won-young at Miu Miu Fashion Week

The offseason has been bringing pretty unexpected updates, whether it's about Braxton Berrios's signing with the Houston Texans or his girlfriend Alix Earle's appearance alongside Jang Won-young. Won-young and Earle exchanged brief conversations during Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, she attended the Miu Miu 2025 Paris Fashion Week and sat alongside the popular Korean singer in the front row. In the same row were other celebrities like rapper ASAP Rocky.

For her outing, Earle wore a blue leather dress, which she paired with white heels and an off-white handbag.

Alix Earle's outing came almost a day after she shared her wholesome reaction to Braxton Berrios' $2 million signing with the Texans. Earle shared an Instagram reel in which the wide receiver broke the news to her on FaceTime.

In the caption of the video, Earle wrote:

"Braxton got the call today, he will be playing for the Houston Texans this next year!! So incredibly proud & CANT WAIT to see what this next year brings."

Braxton Berrios praises Alix Earle for immense support during knee injury recovery

Braxton Berrios injured his knee last year and was later ruled out from the 2024 season. The wide receiver went through a serious recovery phase, during which his girlfriend Alix Earle showered him with her full support.

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Braxton Berrios praised Alix Earle for her immense support.

“Truthfully, with the knee injury, it could've gone one of two ways, and it brought us a lot closer. We obviously support each other, and I think it means a little bit more when somebody supports you when you need them," Berrios said.

“This was the time [for that] and the first time in our relationship where I felt like I truly needed [her support] for an extended period of time. She showed up for me then and continues to [today],” Berrios concluded.

After going through an extensive recovery phase, Berrios revealed feeling "so good" and ready to be back on the field. Since Earle has a huge hand behind his recovery, the wide receiver gifted her a painting by a famous German artist.

