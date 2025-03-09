WATCH: Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios gifts girlfriend Alix Earle a breathtaking portrait by German artist

Braxton Berrios is currently set to become a free agent, with his one-year extension with the Miami Dolphins nearing an end. Berrios is working hard on recovering from an ACL tear and appears to not be letting that worry him too much. He took to Instagram on Friday to share a gift for his girlfriend Alix Earle - a breathtaking portrait. He shared the post along with a message:

Ad

“I wanted to gift Alix a picture of us for Valentine’s Day. She made it come to life.”

Braxton Berrios Valentine's day gift for girlfriend Alix Earle

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The portrait was created by German artist Anna Wirth, who posted it on her official IG account on Friday with the caption:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“You two have won @alix_earle @braxtonberrios.”

Ad

The portrait depicted the couple in a masquerade ball setting, with Berrios dressed in a black suit and Earle in a black dress. Berrios held Earle in his arms while kissing her on the cheek, both wearing masks.

However, the portrait wasn’t the only thing Berrios had planned for Earle. During an interview with E! on TikTok, Berrios revealed:

“There is an element of surprise on Friday. So we’re going to dinner Thursday. And then Friday, she knows we’re gonna adopt a dog and foster it and find it a permanent home hopefully that weekend. Friday morning, she can’t know yet.”

Ad

The 24-year-old social media influencer and model knew that her boyfriend had something planned for her.

“He'll always plan some fun surprise for me,” Alix shared. “He picks me up with flowers or something, and then the element of surprise is really fun. No matter what we do, we always have fun together.”

Perhaps the painting was the surprise Berrios had planned for her but it was a bonus for Earle, who wanted an untraditional present from Berrios for their second Valentine’s Day together.

Ad

Also read: Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios remains optimistic about his progress four months after his season-ending injury

Alix Earle's untraditional Valentine's Day request to Braxton Berrios

During an episode of her podcast "Hot Mess," the social media influencer said:

“I really wanna foster a dog for Valentine’s Day. It’ll be adopted.”

When Braxton Berrios expressed caution about the possibility of not finding the dog a home, Alix Earle responded passionately:

Ad

“That’s not an option. We’re gonna post this dog every day. We’re gonna give it the best life for a week. It’s obviously gonna find a home.”

Earle and Berrios posted about the foster dog, who goes by the name of Asia, for days on their social media profiles before they found a new home for her.

Also read: Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle opens up about heartbreaking separation with foster dog

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.