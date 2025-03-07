Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle opens up about heartbreaking separation with foster dog

Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle have been taking care of a foster dog, Asia, for a couple of weeks. Having spent so much time with the dog, the couple found themselves getting attached to her, especially the SI model.

Asia was recently adopted by a family, and his departure left a huge void in the heart of Alix Earle. In Thursday's episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle talked about going through a feeling of sadness and guilt, which came totally unexpected to her.

"We took Asia to the shelter and the first family that we met with ended up adopting her, which is great. But I wasn't really prepared for the loss of having the dog adopted. I didn't really think about that part too much." (3:05)

Moving forward in her statement, Alex Earle expressed happiness about Asia getting a permanent home for herself. But it's the attachment with the dog that made her feel guilty when the SI model put her up for adoption. Adding to her statement, Earle expressed:

“I'm so happy for Asia that she has a forever home but I just didn't expect it to feel like this sense of guilt or loss. I don't know why I feel that way and I don't think I should feel guilty at all. But I guess I just felt bad after having this dog with me.”

Braxton Berrios fact-checks Alix Earle's status on marriage

Braxton Berrios made headlines last month when he came forward to reveal his girlfriend Alix Earle's take on marriage. The wide receiver's statement came via an episode of the "Hot Mess" podcast, in which Berrios explained:

"I mean, I think that's simple. I don't think there's any rush in your mind, but you absolutely want to get married. And you want to have kids. You want to have a family. I mean I think you view marriage as a positive. But I do think that there's no rush into it."

In another segment of the podcast, Alix Earle talked about the most romantic thing that the wide receiver did for her on their first Valentine's Day. Apart from the romantic gesture, Earle also revisited her adorable memories from her first-ever date with Braxton Berrios.

