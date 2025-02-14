Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle recalls Dolphins WR's 'most romantic' gesture

In Thursday's episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Alix Earle was joined by her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins star, Braxton Berrios. During one of the segments of the podcast, Berrios asked the SI model to share the "most romantic thing" he did for her.

"I think one of the most romantic things you've done for me, which was actually last Valentine's Day, which I loved so much, you gave me a letter that you wrote in your journal or something. You gave me this letter or Braxton I guess wrote this letter to me in his journal," Earle said.

"But like early on into us hanging out and he never gave it to me. Then for Valentine's Day, he framed it and gave it to me. It was just the sweetest thing. It was kind of cooler that you wrote it like for me not to see. I think that's what was so cool about it. Like you were just writing that cuz I'm so awesome," Earle further added. (25:13)

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle opened up about a major change in her mindset

Continuing on the podcast, Alix Earle discussed a significant shift in her mindset after she began dating Braxton Berrios. Expressing her love for the Dolphins wide receiver, Earle said:

"I really understand a little bit more when people are saying, 'you love someone not with their flaws'. I mean yeah I guess. And it's not because you do something one day, I'm suddenly not going to like you. I wouldn't want to imagine life without you. You could, you know, have something terrible happen to you."

"And like I don't know, your face got burned off or something like whatever. But I would still want to be with you cuz I love you for who you are on the inside. I think that is a big thing that's changed for me. It's like I didn't really understand when people said that and I kind of thought they were big fat liars," Earle added. (29:01)

In another segment of the podcast, Alix Earle reminisced about her "crazy first date" experience with Braxton Berrios, which included a helicopter ride in Miami.

