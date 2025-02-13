Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle recalls ‘crazy first date’ with Dolphins WR

Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios has been dating his girlfriend Alix Earle for more than a year. The couple has enjoyed multiple dates. However, Earle recently recalled her "crazy first date" story with the wide receiver from the couple's initial dating days.

In the latest episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast on Thursday, she recounted her first-ever "crazy" date, with Berrios on the show:

"That was crazy. That was a crazy first date which I do feel like I've said a lot on here but maybe if anyone's new and doesn't know, Braxton picked me up from class. And we only knew each other for like a few weeks at this point but we never really hung out or anything. I've only seen you out a few times and you were like, 'I want to take you to do something.'"

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But obviously I was like, 'date'. And he picked me up from class. I brought heels to class. I did like a full beat and then he took me to an airport and I was like, 'What is going on?' And we went on a helicopter ride around Miami. That was a really crazy first date," Earle said. (19:18)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Braxton Berrios shared personal tips to make Valentine's Day memorable

During the same podcast, Braxton Berrios went on to share his personal tips for making Valentine's Day memorable. Sharing the secret to a romantic Valentine's Day, the wide receiver said:

"Honestly guys, it's not that hard. It's not that hard. I think Valentine's Day is not like, 'Oh let me impress her with the world. I got to go all out,' which you can. That's amazing but I don't think girls like expect that. But I think what makes girls happy on Valentine's Day is like they feel like something was planned right." (16:41)

"They feel like you put thought into it. It's not like you woke up on February 14th and you were like, 'Oh sh*t it's Valentine's Day'. So like genuinely, I would say two things. Get her flowers. Write her a card and then do something that day that makes her feel appreciated. You just want her to feel like you were thought of," Berrios further added.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are all set to spend Valentine's Day together. During the same podcast episode, Earle revealed a romantic pre-Valentine's Day memory with the Dolphins star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.