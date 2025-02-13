Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle shares romantic pre-Valentine's Day memory with Dolphins WR

Valentine's Day is around the corner and Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios cannot wait to spend the special day with his girlfriend, Alix Earle. Earle recently shared a romantic pre-Valentine memory with the wide receiver that had her "chipped."

In Thursday's episode of the "Hot Mess" podcast, she recalled the moment when her boyfriend asked her to "be his Valentine."

"Well actually, Braxton asked me to be his Valentine, which is very important," Earle said (01:55). "We were laying in bed and I don't know, it was literally like midnight and I was like, 'Braxton didn't ask? He didn't ask me to be his Valentine. So I was like started sitting there. Literally at the same second he knew and he was like, 'Will you be my Valentine?'

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And then I said, 'how do you know that whatever?' And I was like, 'did I say something cuz I was just thinking that.' And then he showed me in his notes app, a to-do list of the day. It said, 'ask Alex to be my Valentine'. So then I was like, 'okay'. You had me chipped."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Alex Earle recalled the first time she said 'I love you' to Braxton Berrios

In December, Alix Earle made an appearance on the "Great Company" podcast. During one of the segments, Earle recalled the time when she first said "I love you" to Braxton Berrios.

"It was actually me," Earle said (18:23). "OK, it was before his first football game last year. It was my first time going, (and) seeing him play. Me and my friends were outside tailgating. I'm like tequila shots, this will be so fun. I went down to see him on the field and I was just like, ‘Hey, like, have a good game.'

"He comes over to hugs, you get like five seconds and then he runs away and I was like, 'I love you.' And he looked at me and then he was hugging my friend while he was processing what I just said. And then he looks at me and like we both laugh and then he runs off into the locker room and didn't say 'I love you' back."

Berrios and Earle enjoyed the 2025 Super Bowl together on Sunday. The SI model recently shared her best memories with her boyfriend from the big game, which came just two days after the couple attended the 2025 Madden Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.