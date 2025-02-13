PICS: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle recaps memories from Super Bowl LIX weekend in NOLA

Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios and his longtime girlfriend Alix Earle attended the Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. On Thursday, Earle shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from Super Bowl LIX, including snapshots with her boyfriend and friends who tagged along with the couple.

For the gameday, the SI model adorned an all-black outfit featuring a leather top and a full-length black leather skirt. She finished her outfit with long black boots, stylish black shades and hoop earrings. As for Berrios, the Dolphins star wore a blue jacket over a white sweatshirt, which he paired with navy blue pants. Earle captioned her IG post:

"Super LIX we loved u."

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle also made an appearance at the 2025 Madden Bowl in New Orleans. The SI model later recapped her fun memories from the event, including snapshots with Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, via her Instagram.

Braxton Berrios launched praises for Alix Earle's support during knee injury recovery

Braxton Berrios ended up injuring his knee last year. While there have been significant improvements in his injury, the recovery phase has been considerably tougher. However, it's been Alix Earle's support that has helped the wide receiver recover fast.

During an interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Braxton Berrios praised Alix Earle for her support during his recovery phase. Talking about how the injury has brought the couple "a lot closer," Berrios said:

“Truthfully, with the knee injury, it could've gone one of two ways and it brought us a lot closer. We obviously support each other and I think it means a little bit more when somebody supports you when you need them.”

“This was the time [for that] and the first time in our relationship where I felt like I truly needed [her support] for an extended period of time. She showed up for me then and continues to [today],” Berrios added.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have often been spotted enjoying date nights. However, Earle recently revealed the reason why she avoids going on double dates, unlike other celebrity couples like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

