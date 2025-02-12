In Photos: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shares OOTD from 2025 Madden Bowl in NOLA

Before enjoying the 2025 Super Bowl, Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle attended The Madden Bowl by EA Sports in New Orleans. Earle recapped her best memories from the event and shared it with her fans on social media.

On Tuesday, she posted a handful of pictures from The Madden Bowl on her Instagram. Earle showed off her stylish red outfit while posing alongside her boyfriend. There were also snaps of the couple with Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

"attempting to keep it classy," Earle captioned.

Before attending the gaming event with his girlfriend, Berrios was interviewed by PEOPLE on Saturday. He praised Earle for her immense support in helping him recover from a knee injury.

“Truthfully, with the knee injury, it could've gone one of two ways and it brought us a lot closer," Berrios said. "We obviously support each other and I think it means a little bit more when somebody supports you when you need them.

"This was the time (for that) and the first time in our relationship where I felt like I truly needed (her support(ofor an extended period of time. She showed up for me then and continues to (today)."

Alix Earle praised Braxton Berrios for putting up with her 'craziness'

In an episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast in January, Alix Earle launched praises for Braxton Berrios for being "chill" when it comes to handling her "craziness."

"He's very like open to my issues," Earle said (53:07). "He's like okay like no stress. He doesn't ever try to push anything or push me in any type of way, even when I couldn't commit to saying that we were dating for so long.

"I was like, 'the label's going to stress me out' cause then once we say we're dating, then like then we have to know like when we're breaking up. I just like I would freak out like that, so he was like, 'OK, so then like's let's not have a label on it.' Like he's very chill with my craziness."

Berrios and Earle have been dating for more than a year. According to Earle, her relationship would have ended if she had caught Berrios with a "secret" TikTok account she's not aware of.

