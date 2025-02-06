Dolphins' Braxton Berrios praises girlfriend Alix Earle for support during knee injury recovery

Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, have been spending more time together since the wide receiver’s knee injury last year. Throughout the recovery phase, Earle has been extensively supportive of Berrios and the wide receiver recently praised the SI model for the same.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios. During the interview, Berrios praised Alix Earle while expressing how their relationship changed since his knee injury last season.

Talking about how the couple has come “a lot closer,” Berrios said:

“Truthfully, with the knee injury, it could've gone one of two ways and it brought us a lot closer. We obviously support each other and I think it means a little bit more when somebody supports you when you need them.”

“This was the time [for that] and the first time in our relationship where I felt like I truly needed [her support] for an extended period of time. She showed up for me then and continues to [today],” Berrios further added.

During the interview, Alix Earle accompanied Braxton Berrios and adding to the wide receiver’s statement, said:

"We're getting to spend more quality time together, but he's been good. He is healing well, and I'm looking forward to a fast recovery for him."

Alix Earle praised Braxton Berrios’ ‘protective’ nature

In an episode of her “Hot Mess” podcast on Jan. 10, Alix Earle revealed how she “loves” Braxton Berrios’ protective nature. Talking about how Berrios is a “protective” and “not jealous” type of boyfriend, Earle confessed:

“I'd say Braxton's very very protective but he's not jealous because he knows that he has me and he knows that I'm not going anywhere. I'm not turning my head for anyone. So like he might feel that sense of security with you. So he's not jealous and that's great."

"But I love a protective guy, you know. I'm like if someone comes up and touches me or does something weird like I want a guy who's going to punch him and he's going to fall flat to the floor. That, like, I love," Earle added. (28:56)

Nevertheless, Alix Earle recently revealed how she would have broken up with Berrios if the wide receiver had a “secret” TikTok account.

