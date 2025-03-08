Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios remains optimistic about his progress four months after his season-ending injury

Braxton Berrios remained optimistic about his progress four months after he tore his ACL during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 20. Following that, he was forced to miss the rest of the season.

Ad

However, during the NFL offseason, the Dolphins wide receiver shared his progress four months after the injury on Instagram. He posted a story from the practice session along with the caption saying:

"Getting there....4 months."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios's Instagram story/@braxtonberrios

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Berrios also shared another Instagram story of a basketball game.

Ad

Trending

Still from Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios's Instagram story/@braxtonberrios

Braxton Berrios gifts a painting to his girlfriend for Valentine's Day

In another Instagram story, Braxton Berrios revealed the gift for his girlfriend, Alix Earle, on his Instagram story. He gifted her a beautiful painting of them on Valentine's Day.

Ad

On Friday, Berrios shared a video of the artist painting the picture along with the caption:

"I wanted to gift Alix a picture of us for Valentine's Day.....she made it come to life."

Still from Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios's Instagram story/@braxtonberrios

He also shared the picture that he gave for reference and also the painting of it. The wide receiver gifted the painting of him kissing his girlfriend at a mask party. They both stunned in matching black outfits in the picture.

Ad

Still from Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios's Instagram story/@braxtonberrios

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have reportedly been together since July 2023. In October, just a week after Berrios' injury, Earle opened up about the strength of the NFL star by sharing a story on her Instagram writing (via E! Online):

Ad

"It's crazy how things can change in a matter of seconds ... especially seeing how much hard work you put into the game not only physically but mentally. Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. Proud to be by your side and cheer you on. I love you."

Braxton has been part of Miami since 2023, however, he could only play one season for the team as he missed the 2024 season due to injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.