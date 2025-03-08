Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios remains optimistic about his progress four months after his season-ending injury

Braxton Berrios remained optimistic about his progress four months after he tore his ACL during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 20. Following that, he was forced to miss the rest of the season.
However, during the NFL offseason, the Dolphins wide receiver shared his progress four months after the injury on Instagram. He posted a story from the practice session along with the caption saying:
"Getting there....4 months."
Berrios also shared another Instagram story of a basketball game.
Braxton Berrios gifts a painting to his girlfriend for Valentine's Day
In another Instagram story, Braxton Berrios revealed the gift for his girlfriend, Alix Earle, on his Instagram story. He gifted her a beautiful painting of them on Valentine's Day.
On Friday, Berrios shared a video of the artist painting the picture along with the caption:
"I wanted to gift Alix a picture of us for Valentine's Day.....she made it come to life."
He also shared the picture that he gave for reference and also the painting of it. The wide receiver gifted the painting of him kissing his girlfriend at a mask party. They both stunned in matching black outfits in the picture.
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have reportedly been together since July 2023. In October, just a week after Berrios' injury, Earle opened up about the strength of the NFL star by sharing a story on her Instagram writing (via E! Online):
"It's crazy how things can change in a matter of seconds ... especially seeing how much hard work you put into the game not only physically but mentally. Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. Proud to be by your side and cheer you on. I love you."
Braxton has been part of Miami since 2023, however, he could only play one season for the team as he missed the 2024 season due to injury.
