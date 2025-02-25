"Feels so good" - Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios makes strides in rehab after ACL injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios is getting closer to returning to the field. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram of him running on an indoor football field.

"Less than 4 months post. Feels so good to start moving like this again," the post's caption read.

"Feels so good" - Dolphins WR makes strides in rehab after ACL injury (Source: IG/@BraxtonBerrios)

Berrios injured his ACL on Oct. 20 during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. The injury ended his season, forcing the Dolphins to place him on injured reserve.

After 11 days, Berrios had to opt for surgery to mend his torn ACL.

On top of that, Braxton Berrios is set to be a free agent in 2025. In March 2024, he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth $2.15 million. This includes a $450,000 signing bonus and $1.2 million guaranteed money. His base salary in 2024 was $1.4 million, and his total cap hit is $2,132,352.

Berrios also has performance incentives, such as receiving yard and reception bonuses, if the team ranks in the top 20 in points scored or offensive net yards.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle has been very supportive throughout this challenging time

Alix Earle was in New York when Braxton Berrios was injured. However, she rushed back to Miami when she heard the news.

She shared on TikTok that she had other plans but immediately booked a flight home.

"I turned on the last quarter of the game and this probably one of the scariest things to happen because I just heard that Braxton got hurt," she said. "I wasn't supposed to go back to Miami for three weeks, but I canceled all my plans and booked a flight tonight. I honestly wasn't doing well at this point."

In the last few months, Berrios and Earle have made the most of their time off with exciting trips.

They recently visited Aspen in Colorado.

Before heading to Colorado, the couple went to St. Barth. Earle shared special moments from their trip on Instagram.

The couple was also seen at the Super Bowl LIX in NOLA.

The duo was recently spotted at “Saturday Night Live” at Radio City Music Hall.

