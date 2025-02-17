Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle drops 1-word reaction on returning for 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, has returned to the popular Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit Issue. The renowned magazine shared the exciting news on its Instagram account on Monday.

Ad

SI Swimsuit posted a video of Earle walking toward the water with her back to the camera, wearing a black bathrobe. She suddenly stops, drops the bathrobe, and turns around to face the camera in a black bikini.

"From viral sensation to cultural phenomenon, @alix_earle returns for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue," the caption said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earle also jumped into the comment section of the post:

"Ahhhhh ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Alix Earle's comment (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit )

SI Swimsuit later shared another post on its Instagram account featuring Alix Earle, along with the caption:

Ad

"She turned transparency into influence, influence into impact. The evolution of @alix_earle continues."

Ad

Earle's boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, commented on the post to cheer for his girlfriend.

"Let’s go!!" he wrote.

Braxton Berrios's comment (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit )

Earle initially gained attention on social media due to her active presence on TikTok. She rose to popularity with her "Get Ready With Me" videos and has since ventured into podcasting.

Ad

Braxton Berrios talks about marriage plans

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have been together for a while. The social media influencer previously dated Tyler Wade, but the couple broke up in late 2022. She later started dating Berrios, and in November 2023, she officially confirmed their relationship.

The Miami Dolphins WR recently opened up about his marriage plans. Berrios appeared on a Thursday episode of "Hot Mess with Alix Earle," where he openly discussed his thoughts on marriage and his dating life. The NFL star candidly talked about having a family and getting married.

Ad

"I think that's simple. I don't think there's any rush in your mind, but you absolutely want to get married," Berrios said (Timestamp: 23:27). "And you want to have kids. You want to have a family. I mean I think you view marriage as a positive. But I do think that there's no rush into it."

Ad

Earle and Berrios first met at a party in February 2023. Earlier this month, Earle celebrated the anniversary of their first meeting by sharing a post on her TikTok account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations