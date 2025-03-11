Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle reacts as WR signs $2,000,000 deal with Texans

Braxton Berrios will wear a jersey other than an AFC East team's for the first time in his career. And at least one person has nothing but joy for him as he embarks on this new chapter.

The former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins wide receiver/returner will reportedly be joining the Houston Texans on a one-year, $2 million deal. He will help bolster a position that is still reeling from Tank Dell's recent knee surgery that may cost him the entire 2025 season and may also soon lose Stefon Diggs in free agency.

His girlfriend, TikTok vlogger Alix Earle, had a simple response to the development in an Instagram story on Monday- clapping and heart emojis:

"👏🏼❤️"

Alix Earle reacts to Braxton Berrios joining Houston Texans

Berrios and Earle, who has over 7 million followers on TikTok, have been spotted together since 2023. In July 2023, they walked the ESPY Awards red carpet while holding hands .

Berrios, a 2018 sixth-round pick out of Miami (FL), appeared in just six games for the Dolphins in 2024, catching no passes but returning 7 punts for 103 yards and three kickoffs for 76.

He suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the Week 7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts but has been spotted practicing only four months after it happened.

How Braxton Berrios' signing will help Texans

Signing Braxton Berrios gives the Texans some stability at the Y/returner position after Tank Dell's knee injury and subsequent surgery. However, it is in special teams where he can truly shine.

The Sporting News' Isabella Williams writes:

"His presence could help the Texans gain an edge in field position, an area where the team has looked to improve. With this signing, Houston is making a smart, low-risk move to add depth and experience. While he may not be a game-changing superstar, Berrios has the potential to have a solid role in the Texans' offense and special teams unit in 2025."

In 2024, the AFC South champions were one of the best punt coverers in the NFL, returning 41 punts for 340 yards. However, they were decidedly midpack in kickoff coverage - returning 24 kickoffs for 722 yards.

Berrios brings pedigree to a very underappreciated category, having been an All-Pro with the New York Jets in 2021 after returning 28 punts for 852 yards and a touchdown. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and special teams coordinator Frank Ross are hoping that he can make an immediate impact and elevate their return game.

