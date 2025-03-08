Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle opens up about ‘relationship with alcohol’

Just like her boyfriend Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle has a dedicated fanbase and a massive social media following. The SI model often posts her luxurious lifestyle on her social media, including vacations and glamorous parties.

Ad

In the latest episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle addressed the fans' criticism of her luxurious life, including the reality behind her relationship with alcohol. Earle confessed that even though she posts pictures from parties, she isn't always drinking. Talking about her rather introvert-preferring personality, Earle said:

"That's kind of what I wanted to talk about in this episode a little bit was the balance of going out and staying in, taking care of yourself, going out having a drink with your friends, I guess like my relationship with alcohol. I just see so much online. It's fair." (7:05)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earle explained that lots of things around her lifestyle have been "misconstrued" by fans. Earle added:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"People are allowed to say whatever they want, but a lot of things can be misconstrued. I think because I post a lot about me going out, doesn't mean I'm going out all the time. Granted there are sometimes where I'm on the go a lot. But just because I'm going out doesn't mean that I'm drinking and ripping shots."

Ad

Ad

Alix Earle recalled stalking ex-boyfriend during high school dating days

Apart from talking about her relationship with alcohol, Alix Earle revisited her high school days and talked about stalking her then-boyfriend whenever he went out to party. Talking about getting freaked out watching his pictures with other girls, Earle said:

"I would stalk all of the sorority girls that he was friends with and every girl he would follow. I would go to the VSCO and I would look at the photos and see if they're like uploading them in real time. I would obviously find photos of him with girls and I would freak out and it would send me on the spiral." (8:58)

Ad

Earle has been dating Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios for over a year.

Weeks before recalling her high school dating days, Earle revealed moving in with the wide receiver following the couple's trip to Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.