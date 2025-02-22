In Pics: Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios and girlfriend Alix Earle enjoy snowy offseason in Colorado

The offseason has long started for Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios, who has been enjoying his time off from work with his girlfriend Alix Earle. After having a great time at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, the couple recently took a trip to Colorado.

On Saturday, Earle shared an Instagram post recapping her moments with Berrios and friends during their trip to Aspen, Colorado.

"Aspen’s angels," Earle captioned her Instagram post.

For their Aspen day out, the couple opted for cozy yet stylish outfits. Alix Earle opted for a white furry jacket, which she paired with a similar-styled hat and white boots. The Sports Illustrated model finished her look with a classic double-flap Chanel bag.

The couple have been dating for more than a year, leading fans to speculate about their plans for marriage. Before their trip to Colorado, Braxton Berrios made an appearance on Alix's Earle podcast to talk about their marriage plans in the near future.

Braxton Berrios opens up about marriage plans with Alix Earle

Last Thursday, Alix Earle released a Valentine's Day special episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast featuring her boyfriend Braxton Berrios. During one of the segments of the podcast, Berrios talked about Earle's perspective on marriage and said:

"I mean, I think that's simple. I don't think there's any rush in your mind, but you absolutely want to get married. And you want to have kids. You want to have a family. I mean I think you view marriage as a positive. But I do think that there's no rush into it." (23:27)

In another segment of the podcast, Earle talked about the "most romantic" gesture that Berrios made for her.

Talking about Berrios, the wide receiver has been recovering from a knee injury that he suffered last season. Recently, Berrios praised his girlfriend Earle for her immense support throughout the recovery.

Even though Earle adores her boyfriend, the SI model previously claimed that she would break up with Berrios if she found out that he owns a "secret" TikTok account.

