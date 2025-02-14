Braxton Berrios makes his feelings clear on marriage plans with girlfriend Alix Earle

Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, have been dating for over a year. In Thursday's "Hot Mess" episode, the couple addressed the rumors and discussed their anticipated wedding plans.

Earle asked Berrios to share the SI model's perspective on marriage. Berrios said:

"I mean, I think that's simple. I don't think there's any rush in your mind, but you absolutely want to get married. And you want to have kids. You want to have a family. I mean I think you view marriage as a positive. But I do think that there's no rush into it." (23:27)

Moving forward in the podcast, Earle recalled the "most romantic thing" that Berrios did for her on Valentine's Day. Earle received a handwritten note from the wide receiver from their initial dating days.

"I think one of the most romantic things you've done for me, which was actually last Valentine's Day, which I loved so much, you gave me a letter that you wrote in your journal or something. You gave me this letter or Braxton, I guess, wrote this letter to me in his journal.

"But like, early on into us hanging out and he never gave it to me. Then for Valentine's Day, he framed it and gave it to me. It was just the sweetest thing." ...(25:13)

Alix Earle recalled "crazy first date" with Braxton Berrios

Before discussing their views on marriage, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios recalled their first-ever date. According to Earle, Berrios turned their first date "crazy" when he decided to take her for a helicopter ride in Miami. Recalling that moment, Earle said:

"That was crazy. ... I've only seen you out a few times and you were like, 'I want to take you to do something.' ... I did like a full beat and then he took me to an airport and I was like, 'What is going on?' And we went on a helicopter ride around Miami. That was a really crazy first date." (19:18)

The couple attended the Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, and Earle later recapped her best memories of the same via Instagram.

