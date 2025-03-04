Watch: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle gives fans hilarious BTS look of moving in with Dolphins WR

After almost a year into their relationship, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle have started living together. Earle shared a glimpse into her new life after moving in with Berrios.

Ad

On Tuesday, Earle posted an Instagram reel where she took a friendly jab at her boyfriend. She sat in the dining area and was on her laptop, while her suitcases were near the stairs.

"Don't mind my corner of suitcases," Earle captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My bf didn't know what he was getting himself into when he said I should move in," Earle wrote in the reel.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The reel came a day after she didn't join Berrios for a tropical vacation to the Bahamas. Instead of traveling with him, the SI model decided to stay at home and enjoy her self-care regime. Even though she missed out on the vacation, she enjoyed a trip to Aspen, Colorado with him in February.

Braxton Berrios shared Alix Earle's take on marriage

It's been more than a year since Braxton Berrios started dating Alix Earle and talks about marriage have already started. However, according to the Dolphins wide receiver, she doesn't want to rush into that decision.

Ad

During the Valentine's Day episode of the "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle was joined by Berrios, who highlighted the SI model's take on marriage.

"I mean, I think that's simple," Berrios said (23:27). "I don't think there's any rush in your mind, but you absolutely want to get married. And you want to have kids. You want to have a family. I mean I think you view marriage as a positive. But I do think that there's no rush into it."

Ad

In another segment of the podcast, Earle revealed the "most romantic" gesture that Berrios did for her on Valentine's Day. She also recalled her "crazy first date" with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.