Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios posts vacation update as girlfriend Alix Earle skips Bahamas trip for self-care

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios gave fans a look at his Bahamas vacation on social media as his girlfriend, Alix Earle, stayed home.

Berrios uploaded a picture of him and his friends enjoying poolside cocktails on his Instagram Story on Sunday.

Braxton Berrios posts vacation update in IG (image credit: instagram/brextonberrios)

Berrios has been romantically involved with the social media influencer since 2023.

Earle spoke about her absence during Berrios' holiday in a TikTok video on Friday. She explained her decision amid reports on her health and recent issues at work.

"I declined," Earle said."Just because I feel like I really need to rest and take care of myself. I was feeling sick this week."

Several outlets covered the news that her "Hot Mess" podcast was recently removed from Alex Cooper's Unwell Network roster. Variety was the first to report on Tuesday.

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend is going through uncertain times

NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Alix Earle provided a review of her difficult week in the same TikTok video.

"This week has been like, meh," Earle said. "Obviously, there's been a lot of chatter online this week about me and work. And I also have no idea what's going on."

Apart from not visiting Braxton Berrios, Earle announced she was residing at his house while helping to care for a dog named Asia.

"I was doing my work from there," Earle said. "So I just kept accumulating all my suitcases and bags over there. And I do kind of have now, I have a good corner at his house."

The couple showed up together at the GQ Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 7, where they spoke about engagement rumors. These were fueled by Earle's January social media announcement. Berrios refused to share their plans, saying, "Those conversations are kept between us, but no, there's no timeline."

Berrios and Earle went together to the Bahamas in November when the Miami Dolphins had their bye week.

