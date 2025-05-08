“Did Diddy somehow get to her?” Perez Hilton senses “something rotten” as key witness in Diddy’s trial allegedly goes missing

Journalist Perez Hilton reportedly sensed “something rotten” as the key witness in Diddy’s trial allegedly goes missing. Hilton took to YouTube on May 8 and addressed the same, saying:

“My brain can't stop racing.. Did Diddy somehow get to her, did one of his grown sons or his mother somebody offered her millions of dollars? This just seems really odd. The victim three went from "I'm going to testify I'm going to use my real name to know her and her attorney not responding to prosecutors”.”

Talking about it, he further added:

“I am so sincerely profoundly shaken. This is such a big deal because up until now the prosecution has said that they are only calling four accusers to the stand.. And now one of the four has gone missing in action…. Something is rotten here..”

The video came after Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial took an unexpected turn. Prosecutors acknowledged that one of their main witnesses, Victim-3, who is named in court filings, might not appear in court even after being subpoenaed.

A key witness in Diddy's case is reportedly not responding

During the same video, Perez Hilton continued:

“Some explosive news from the Diddy courtroom in New York City… Jury interrogation finished today meaning that we are down to now just 45 potential jurors of that number.. They will be whittled down to 12 jurors and 6 alternates…”

He then said:

“Those final determinations happen on Friday. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin next week. Earlier today the prosecution is expected to call three witnesses. Their first week or they were expected to…”

Further talking about Diddy’s case, Hilton added:

“This one unnamed woman was set to testify that Diddy coerced her and pressured her and forced her into doing all sorts of awful things. She's anonymous but is known in court filings as victim three. Well victim three may not testify now. In fact she's gone missing..”

For context, prosecutors expressed worries that Victim-3, who lives outside of New York City, where the case is being prosecuted, has reportedly disappeared during May 5, Monday's trial proceedings, which include jury selection. They informed the court that it has been challenging to get in touch with the woman and her lawyer, and that there is a good chance she "may not show up."

According to the May 6 story from TMZ, federal prosecutors are facing criticism over one of their key witnesses in Combs' trial after they disclosed in court that they might not be calling the alleged victim to testify.

This information may weaken the prosecution's case against Combs, who is charged with serious offences like s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution, according to an article published by the Economic Times the same day.

Additionally, Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor, was questioned by the court if the prosecution planned to leave the woman's identity out of the opening comments. According to the prosecutors, the woman and her attorney were difficult to reach.

Although Victim-3 had previously consented to testify, allegedly renouncing her right to use a pseudonym, her abrupt shift in position may allegedly compromise the strength of the government's case, particularly in the second part of the trial when her testimony was anticipated to be more important.

To gain clarity, Combs' legal team asked prosecutors to make a definitive determination about her presence by the end of the week. The plea was supported by Judge Arun Subramanian, who urged prosecutors to take all necessary steps to guarantee her attendance.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s lawyers haven’t said anything about the whole thing as of yet.

