What was P Diddy's plea deal? Perez Hilton claims rapper rejecting deal was "not a good move"

On May 1, 2025, music mogul Sean Combs, better known as P Diddy, rejected a plea deal offered to him. Media personality Perez Hilton uploaded a video to his YouTube channel on May 1, 2025, and claimed that Diddy's decision was "not a good move".

As per NBC News, P Diddy pleaded not guilty to charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, the plea deal sentenced Combs to a lesser term than what he would have received if he had been found guilty on all counts at trial.

Hilton uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and remarked that Diddy made the wrong decision and celebrated, claiming a jury would find him guilty. He said,

"For the first time, Cassie's ex-boyfriend has publicly confirmed that he rejected the prosecutor's plea deal. Yay! Not a good move. Rhymes with thumb, but beginning with the letter D."

More about P Diddy's upcoming trial

On Thursday, May 1, Sean “Diddy” Combs turned down a plea deal from federal prosecutors, setting the stage for his high-profile trial on s*x trafficking and racketeering charges to begin next week.

According to NBC News, Diddy appeared before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan in olive-colored jail clothing, and affirmed his decision to decline the government’s deal — a decision that could make him vulnerable to a much longer sentence if convicted.

When Judge Sub­raman­ian asked Combs if he had turned down a plea deal offered by the prosecution, the 55-year-old said, “Yes, your honor.” Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said P Diddy met with his legal team and ultimately decided to go to trial. The indictment is based on accusations that he ran a criminal enterprise that coerced women into s*x acts, allegations he has continually denied.

As per CBS News, the jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 5. Judge Subramanian described a careful technique for safeguarding juror anonymity, given the sensitive nature of the case.

A pool of prospective jurors will be interviewed one by one about their outside exposure to media coverage and any personal dealings with s*xual or domestic abuse. The court intends to call 50 jurors to court each day, hoping to cull the pool to 45 for further questioning before choosing 12 jurors and six alternates.

P Diddy is expanding his defense team with two new attorneys, including Xavier Donaldson, who has attended previous hearings. Prosecutors have up to 20 potential witnesses, in addition to the three main accusers, who could testify about Combs' alleged actions.

As per USA Today, the trial is scheduled to begin next week with opening statements starting on May 12.

