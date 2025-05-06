"Someone get Kanye to style her again PLEASE" —Internet divided over Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2025 outfit 

Kim Kardashian's look at the Met Gala 2025 has caught the attention of netizens online. The model's outfit resonated with this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

On Monday, May 5, Kim Kardashian was photographed on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala. She stunned in a black leather dress from Chrome Hearts that hugged her body from head to toe. Her black bodycon dress featured an asymmetrical neckline that hung off her shoulder. The gown touched the floor while her upper half had a topless cut.

Kardashian paired the black leather gown with diamond jewellery, including a Moussaieff choker and a waistband that hung around her posterior. Her hair was styled in curls while the model paired her outfit with a black hat in resonance with this year's theme.

Fans took to X to react to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2025 look. While some were in awe of her outfit, others were left unimpressed. One X user wrote:

"Bruh someone get Kanye to style her again PLEASE."

"Literally stunning wtf," another user opined.

"Kim really said 2025 is hers already!," another person chimed in.

"This might be the only time she’s on theme and looking good," a netizen added.

Some fans were unimpressed by the look and shared their thoughts:

"She looks tacky as hell I’m crying," a user jibed.

"That witch hat fits her all too well," a fan remarked.

"Nothing really impressive. it’s kim , it’s like she dress the same dress each met’s year , open back dress," another X user commented.

Kim Kardashian shares an awkward interaction with a security guard while leaving her hotel for the Met Gala 2025

In a video shared via TikTok on May 5, Kim Kardashian was spotted involved in an awkward altercation with a security guard while leaving The Mark Hotel in New York City to attend the Met Gala 2025. The video captured the guard tripping over the train of Kardashian's dress.

Kardashian quickly turned around and held out her hand to support the guard and prevent him from tripping and falling. The model then brushed off the blip with a hair flip while having a visibly annoyed expression, reports PEOPLE.

Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, North West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. The youngster did not make it to the Met Gala but was spotted in a cow-print outfit while departing the hotel with her mother. North also shared some behind-the-scenes videos and images of herself and her mother on TikTok.

Kardashian's sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also attended the Met Gala. Kendall Jenner stunned in a Givenchy outfit while Kylie Jenner opted for a Salvatore Ferragamo outfit for the event.

A look back at Kim Kardashian's Met Gala appearances over the years

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" (Image via Getty)

Kim Kardashian has always been one of the most anticipated celebrities to grace the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art owing to her fashion sense.

Last year, the reality TV star wore a silver corset dress at the Met Gala, which was originally designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The theme was Garden of Time, and the floral bodycon dress complemented it well. She also wore a grey sweater over her outfit that went with the theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

"This is like the wildest night of my life in a garden. And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on. And had to get to work. My hair’s all messed up," Kardashian told Vogue about her sweater in 2024.

Kim Kardashian also caught the attention of fashionistas when she wore an archival dress worn by Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala in 2022. The dress was originally worn by the legendary actress in 1962 to felicitate then President John F. Kennedy on his birthday.

Reports suggested that Monroe's dress suffered some damage after Kardashian wore it. However, Ripley's Believe It or Not!, from where she got hold of the dress, confirmed that the model was not responsible for the damage caused.

Overall, Kardashian's Met Gala 2025 look received generally positive feedback from fashionistas as she managed to be on theme on the red carpet.

