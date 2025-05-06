Who designed Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2025 dress? Zack Peter says she looks “on her way to see Beyoncé at her Cowboy Carter tour”

On May 6, podcaster Zack Peter took to X to comment on Kim Kardashian's look from the Met Gala. Commenting on Kardashian's outfit from the event that was held on May 5, Peter claimed that the Skims founder looked like she was on her way to see Beyoncé at her Cowboy Carter tour.

Peter shared Kardashian’s look from the event on X and wrote in the caption:

“Kim Kardashian looks like she’s on her way to see Beyonce at her Cowboy Carter tour lol..”

Even though Peter didn’t explain the reason behind the comparison, it appears that the reason might be that Beyoncé wore a similar outfit while on her Cowboy Carter tour.

Kim Kardashian wore extra leather for her bold after-party outfit after almost exposing her posterior on the red carpet on Monday night. The 44-year-old wore a black two-piece outfit comprising a corset and a skirt with a statement train from Chrome Hearts.

Comparing Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2025 dress with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour outfits as Zack Peter seemingly claims they are similar looking

On Monday, May 5, Kim Kardashian went out in a Chrome Hearts dress, which was made of black leather and fit her contours from head to toe. The theme of the Met Gala 2025 is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which highlights "the importance of clothing in style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" and the fashions of Black dapper men.

She attended the star-studded event with her daughter, North West.

The body-con dress had pockets around her stomach, a modest peplum element, and an asymmetrical neckline that hung off her right shoulder. Kardashian's floor-length skirt was encircled by a diamond-studded chain that hung from the front of her garment to her hip.

According to Vanity Fair, the reality TV personality also accessorized her Met Gala ensemble with a striking multi-strand diamond choker from Moussaieff. She also wore a matching black leather hat. Her dark hair was done in bombshell curls over one shoulder to showcase a pair of diamond earrings from Moussaieff.

On the other hand, on the Cowboy Carter Tour stage, Beyoncé embraced Americana fashion and Western-inspired looks. She donned rodeo hats, flared bell-bottoms, and tailored denim ensembles. She also added her trademark sparkle by adding sequins and metallic touches to the appearance.

Among the tour's ensembles is a special Loewe design that includes a crystallized cowboy bodysuit shirt, a red plaid skirt wrapped around a cowboy belt, and Onda flame thigh-high cowboy boots.

Diesel designed an oversized, all-over-print PVC cowboy coat for Beyoncé that included a bodysuit underneath, gray crystal-encrusted trouser boots, and matching gloves. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, and her dancers also wore special ensembles that featured a personalized "newspaper print" image applied by Glenn Martens, creative director of Diesel.

She was also dressed in a custom-made green Burberry Check bodysuit and chaps with suede fringe adorned with Swarovski crystals, which she paired with boots adorned with crystals while at Lochgreen. For Blue Ivy, the high-end brand also designed a matching set of green zip-up trousers and a Burberry Check bodysuit with Swarovski crystal accents.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has chosen an extra-cinched look for the second year in a row. The previous year, she slimmed her waist in a silver brocade corset designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. She added a gray cardigan and a skirt made of tooled silver metal with a pattern of crystals, leaves, flowers, pearls, and pieces of mirror to complete her look.

Beyonce has yet to publicly comment on Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look or the comparison between them.

