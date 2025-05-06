What is the 2025 Met Gala theme? Zack Peter questions how the theme can be implemented without "cultural appropriation"

Social media personality Zack Peter recently questioned how the 2025 Met Gala theme could be implemented without "cultural appropriation." According to Elle, the 2025 Met Gala, which took place on May 5, 2025, announced its theme as “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
On May 5, Zack Peter went live on his podcast No Filter to discuss the theme of the Gala and answer questions from viewers. While chatting with his fans, he looked up the event's theme to respond to a question posed by a fan.
Peter questioned whether the theme was racist and wondered how people could do justice to the theme without culturally appropriating black culture.
"What is this, the Met Gala meets BLM? What is Black style? Are we allowed to say that? It doesn't say black and white, right? Are we allowed to say black and white anymore...you know, throwback to segregation? I don't know, the rules change every year and I'm trying to keep up and not get canceled. So how are we going to do this without it then being like cultural appropriation?"
Peter then expressed that he thought it was a good thing to "lift up" Black artists and designers.
The 2025 Met Gala theme explored
According to the BBC, the theme of the event, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and the dress code, "Tailored for You,” were inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The book explores how Black style, particularly through the figure of the dandy, has historically been a tool for resistance, identity, and artistry.
As per Vogue, the dress code, “Tailored for You,” is the first to be menswear-centric in more than 20 years of Met Galas. It showcases the evolution of Black dandyism, a movement grounded in self-expression through fine tailoring and sartorial rebellion.
From the exaggerated Zoot suits of the 1940s to the tailored suiting of the Harlem Renaissance, Black style has always flouted stereotypes and forged autonomy through fashion.
The Met’s exhibition traces history from the 18th century to today and demonstrates how Black people used their clothing to challenge racial and class hierarchies. In a statement made to Vogue, Monica Miller said,
“Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies. It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. This exhibition explores dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”
A glance at the 2025 Met Gala guests
The Gala featured a variety of guests from around the world. As reported by News Center Maine, Zendaya was seen in a sharp Louis Vuitton tuxedo. Teyana Thomas, wearing a Zoot suit-inspired ensemble, paid direct homage to Black sartorial history. Rihanna announced her pregnancy in a Marc Jacobs suit with sleeves artfully tied around her to create a bustle.
Meanwhile, co-chair A$AP Rocky embraced the theme’s origin story by designing his custom suit at his AWGE agency. He mentioned that fellow co-chair Anna Wintour recommended that he wear a Black designer.
“So I wore myself. Everything is designed by yours truly," he quipped.
A$AP Rocky was joined by fellow co-chairs Pharrell Williams and Lewis Hamilton.