Zendaya turns heads at the 2025 Met Gala in a white 3-piece Louis Vuitton bridal-inspired suit

The 2025 Met Gala was held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s gala marked the opening of the Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which officially runs from May 10 to October 26, 2025. The exhibition explores the political and aesthetic dimensions of Black dandyism and its influence on identity across the African diaspora. The gala serves as the Costume Institute’s primary fundraiser.

The event’s theme was reflected in the dress code, “Tailored for You,” encouraging interpretations of menswear-inspired tailoring and self-expression. Co-chairs for the evening included Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, with LeBron James named honorary co-chair. The host committee featured a wide range of cultural figures, including Grace Wales Bonner, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, and others.

This year’s livestream was hosted by Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim, with Emma Chamberlain returning as Vogue’s red carpet correspondent. Celebrities such as Rihanna, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Kendall Jenner made appearances in looks reflecting the tailored theme.

Among the most notable arrivals, Zendaya’s red carpet look received significant attention. As a former co-chair and returning attendee, her outfit quickly became a trending topic across platforms. She wore a custom white three-piece suit with bridal elements, drawing focus from photographers and media alike.

Zendaya’s suit look explained: the designer, inspiration, and her past Met Gala appearances

Zendaya wore a custom three-piece Louis Vuitton zoot suit to the 2025 Met Gala. The ensemble featured a fitted white blazer, a tailored vest, and wide-leg trousers, completed with a matching tie, a wide-brimmed hat, and a sparkling brooch pinned at the back collar. Designed by Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director, the look was in alignment with the evening’s theme and dress code.

This appearance marked Zendaya’s return to the Met Gala following her role as co-chair in 2024 and her first as a fiancée. She paired the suit with bright red nails that drew attention to her engagement ring. According to People, the outfit adhered to the dress code "Tailored for You" and reflected the exhibition’s focus on the cultural and political importance of Black dandyism.

Zendaya has previously attended the Met Gala six times. In 2015, she wore a Fausto Puglisi gown inspired by the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme. Her 2019 appearance featured a light-up Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger. After a five-year break, she returned in 2024 as co-chair, wearing two distinct looks by John Galliano.

Styled once again by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya’s 2025 look continued her tradition of making fashion statements that engage with the gala’s yearly themes. The tailored suit’s sharp construction and symbolic accessories aligned with the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition’s focus on identity, heritage, and the artistry of menswear.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2025 and view more looks from the event

(L-R) Tyler Mitchell, Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, and Zendaya attend the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2025 Met Gala was livestreamed by Vogue across its official website, YouTube channel, and digital platforms. The red carpet broadcast featured celebrity interviews and fashion coverage. Viewers can rewatch the full event via the replay available on Vogue’s YouTube channel.

Additional coverage, including photo galleries and outfit analysis, is available on Vogue's website, social media platforms, and Instagram fan pages like @metgalaofficial_. These platforms documented key looks, including Zendaya’s Louis Vuitton suit.

The Costume Institute’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibit is now open to the public at the Met. The exhibition is curated around 12 characteristics of Black dandyism and features work by designers including Grace Wales Bonner, Pharrell Williams, and the late Virgil Abloh.

