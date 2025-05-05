Met Gala 2025 rumored guest list: Sydney Sweeney, Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler, Pedro Pascal, and others may walk the red carpet

Met Gala 2025 will occur on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Met Gala 2025 signifies the launch of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, scheduled from May 10 to October 26, on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The occasion signifies the launch of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, scheduled from May 10 to October 26.

Although the official guest list is still confidential, excitement has increased after an Instagram post mentioned various notable individuals who could be present. The roster features Sydney Sweeney, Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler, Pedro Pascal, Sadie Sink, Barry Keoghan, and Jacob Elordi.

The Met Gala 2025 serves as the main source of funding for the Costume Institute's yearly operations. Though the celebrities listed have not been verified by official sources, initial lists frequently represent internal conversations among designers and stylists.

The exhibit highlights the political and artistic manifestations of Black dandyism, while the 2025 dress code, named “Tailored for You,” aligns with this concept. The code aims to provide direction while permitting room for personal interpretation. The full guest list for the Met Gala 2025 is still unavailable until an official announcement is made. It is still uncertain who will be on the red carpet.

Met Gala 2025 rumored list gaining traction online

An Instagram post by a dedicated fan page for the Met Gala has circulated widely, listing possible attendees ahead of the event. Among the names mentioned are Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Rachel Zegler, Pedro Pascal, Sadie Sink, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi.

The fan page also listed Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Usher, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Lewis Hamilton, Lady Gaga, and Naomi Campbell, Selena Gomez, names that were not part of the earlier speculative reports. The account is not affiliated with the official Met Gala organizers. While the post does not cite official sources, such posts have previously offered accurate hints based on fashion industry movements and brand collaborations.

These celebrities have either attended previous Met Galas or are closely associated with designers expected to participate. Speculative lists frequently appear in the weeks leading up to the event and may include individuals who eventually appear on the red carpet. However, confirmation of the final Met Gala 2025 attendees typically arrives just hours before the Gala begins.

What is confirmed so far for Met Gala 2025

Monica Miller, Andrew Bolton, Colman Domingo and Max Hollein attend the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Pictures of international celebrities arriving at their hotels and engaging in pre-Gala activities in New York City have provided early insights into the confirmed attendees. Seen ahead of the event are Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and Joey King. Other guests confirmed by Vanity Fair in an article released on May 5. In 2025, the list includes Anok Yai, Gwendoline Christie, Rebecca Hall, Gigi Hadid, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Tyla, Cardi B, and Usher.

According to media reports and sightings in New York, several Indian celebrities have either been confirmed or are expected to attend. Reports from Indian fashion platform Diet Sabya indicate that Shah Rukh Khan will make his debut at the Met Gala wearing Sabyasachi. Other notable Indian personalities said to be in attendance include Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani, and Mona Patel.

According to Vogue's official preview, the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala include Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour. LeBron James serves as the honorary co-chair. The event will also highlight a host committee consisting of artists, athletes, designers, and notable personalities, including Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles, Edward Enninful, Regina King, and Spike Lee.

The Met Gala 2025 exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, emphasizes the importance of fashion in Black identities across the Atlantic diaspora. It is organized by the Costume Institute in partnership with Monica Miller and draws inspiration from her 2009 publication, Slaves to Fashion. The program is organized around 12 key traits of Black dandyism and features input from designers such as Grace Wales Bonner, Pharrell Williams, and the deceased Virgil Abloh.

Met Gala 2025 will be livestreamed on Vogue’s digital platforms and YouTube starting at 11:00 PM UK time. Hosting duties for the red carpet will be handled by Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim, with Emma Chamberlain returning as Vogue’s special correspondent.

