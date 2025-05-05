How much does a Met Gala 2025 ticket cost? This year's event co-chairs include A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and more

The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City from 6 pm EST on May 5, 2025. This year's charity fashion event will be co-chaired by A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, among others, with LeBron James serving as the honorary chair.
The event boasts an exclusive guest list, with individual tickets reportedly starting at $75,000 and a 10-person table beginning at $350,000. According to CBS News, large brands or couture houses buy tables and invite A-list celebrities as their guests, usually dressing them in their brand wear.
The Met Gala is not open to the public on the day of the event. However, the Costume Institute's spring exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which supports the fundraising event, will be open for public viewing between May 10 and October 26.
The Met Gala's theme reflects the Costume Institute's exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code is "Tailored for You." This year's event will be a "nod to the exhibition’s focus on suiting and menswear,” according to The Met's press release on February 4.
The theme, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, will honor "Black dandyism." According to CBS News, Miller highlighted the sartorial importance of Black dandyism in a statement in February 2025, writing:
"Fashion and dress have been used in a contest of power and aesthetics for Black people from the time of enslavement to the present, and dandyism has long served as a vehicle through which one can manipulate the relationship between clothing, identity, and power.
"The history of Black dandyism illustrates how Black people have transformed from being enslaved and stylized as luxury items, acquired like any other signifier of wealth and status, to autonomous, self-fashioning individuals who are global trendsetters."
Janelle Monáe, Usher, Tyla, and Ayo Edebiri are among the committee members for the 2025 Met Gala
As per tradition, the annual Met Gala is held on the first Monday of May, which falls on May 5 this year. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this fundraising event draws a mass of celebrities dressed to the nines to honor the yearly theme.
This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the event's co-chairs include musical artists A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 star Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour (Vogue's editor-in-chief). NBA star LeBron James joins the event as the honorary chair.
According to the Met Museum's press release issued on February 4, the committee members for the 2025 Met Gala are:
- André 3000
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
- Grace Wales Bonner
- Jordan Casteel
- Dapper Dan
- Doechii
- Ayo Edebiri
- Edward Enninful
- Jeremy O. Harris
- Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
- Rashid Johnson
- Regina King
- Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
- Audra McDonald
- Janelle Monáe
- Jeremy Pope
- Angel Reese
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Olivier Rousteing
- Tyla
- Usher
- Kara Walker
In a May 2 interview with the Associated Press, musical artist and actor Janelle Monáe emphasized the importance of this year's theme, adding that dandyism was "pretty much a part of [her] fashion DNA through tailoring and suiting."
"I think honoring minorities, honoring Black and brown people in these spaces and outside every day, is important. The ones who have dedicated their lives to this country to serve, build and give us art to sustain us for a lifetime. We should continue to honor them and push forward and stand on their shoulders," she continued.
The 2025 Met Gala will be livestreamed on Vogue's YouTube channel. US residents can also watch it on Peacock and E! Online.