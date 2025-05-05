Met Gala 2025: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Met Gala 2025 is set to take place on May 5 at approximately 4:30 pm EST. Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the annual haute couture fundraising festival supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. Held on the first Monday of May every year, the event is widely considered the most prominent and spectacular fashion event in the world.

Ad

This year's Met Gala will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary chair.

The host committee includes André 3000, Jordan Casteel, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker.

Ad

Trending

While the guest list is never disclosed in advance, Vogue has teased just enough names to generate interest. Among those expected to appear are Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Janelle Monáe, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, Usher, and Simone Biles.

What is the theme of Met Gala 2025?

The Mark Hotel: 2024 Met Gala Departures (Image via Getty)

The Met Gala 2025 theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which also happens to be the title of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Costume Institute is housed in the Anna Wintour Costume Center of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, named for the Vogue editor-in-chief who has chaired the gala since the 1990s. Funded by proceeds from the event, the institute has tens of thousands of items in its archives that span hundreds of years.

Ad

Twelve sections make up Superfine, each of which focuses on a characteristic that defines the style: jook, heritage, beauty, coolness, cosmopolitanism, ownership, presence, distinction, disguise, freedom, champion, respectability, and freedom.

Inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the theme will reportedly explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities. According to Vogue, it will focus on the emergence, growth, and significance of the Black dandy.

Ad

"Black style is really related to thinking about how fashion and power connect,” Miller continue. “The way that people are styled, are fashioned or fashion themselves, in response to the degree of agency that they feel — silhouettes change, use of pattern, color — all of those things change in relation to time, and relationship to history.”

Ad

How to watch Met Gala 2025?

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen attend the 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty)

The event is best known for its red carpet, which may be viewed live on Vogue.com, YouTube, or E!, even though the gala itself is completely closed to the media (attendees are required to follow a no-phone policy).

Ad

This year, Saturday Night Live cast Ego Nwodim, singer and actor Teyana Taylor, and producer and actor La La Anthony will host Vogue's official livestream. The livestream of the Met Gala will begin at 6 p.m. EST.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More