5 things you probably didn’t know about Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean and American actor. He began his career by taking small roles on stage and TV and got a breakthrough when he played the role of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

Ad

He also gained popularity for playing Javier Pena in Narcos and Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. His role as Joel in The Last of Us, gained him further international acclaim.

The actor has also starred in movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and more. Pedro Pascal has received a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Emmy Award.

The actor is known for playing fatherly roles but there are some interesting facts about him that one might not know. Here is a quick list of five such facts.

Ad

Trending

His change of name, his eye infection, and other surprising facts about Pedro Pascal

1) He advocates for the LGBTQ+ community

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 24, 2025 - Source: Getty

Pedro Pascal is known for being one of the few Hollywood stars who does not shy away from being an active LGBTQ+ supporter. The actor always shows his deep respect and regard for his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as a transgender in 2021.

Ad

In an interview with Esquire magazine, he states that his sister is extremely powerful and he has a lot of love and admiration for her. He also mentions that he is very protective about her. The actor also worked in the movie, Strange Way of Life, with Ethan Hawke, that has LGBTQ+ themes.

2) His childhood

European Premiere of Marvel Studios Thunderbolts At Cineworld Leicester Square - Source: Getty

The actor was born in Santiago, Chile, and he had to flee his homeland because of the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Pedro Pascal therefore lived there for only a few months, before his family relocated first to Denmark, then to San Antonio, and finally to Orange County, California.

Ad

Pedro and his family shifted on the basis of a political asylum and in an interview with Variety, the actor mentions that he suffered from culture shock when he moved to California. He also had to go through a lot of bullying, over a couple of years.

3) He changed his last name for his mother

The Last of Us: Cast And Creators On Season 2 - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

Pedro Pascal not only had to continuously relocate due to his family’s conditions, but he also had to deal with his mother’s suicide when he was in his 20s. His father’s surname was Balmaceda and it was his mother’s maiden name that was Pascal. Therefore, to honor his mother, he began using her last name.

Ad

In an interview with a Chilean newspaper, the actor mentions that he thinks about her every day and has immense love for her. Even though she is no longer here, he does live for her and honors her thorough his life.

4) His story behind an eye infection

SNL50: The Anniversary Special - Source: Getty

Pedro Pascal rose to fame after he played the role of Oberyn Martell in the Game of Thrones. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor states that he was very happy that he got to play this iconic character and it was the perfect experience for him as an actor.

Ad

However, his character is killed in a duel when the enemy decides to crush his skull and press down on his eyes with his thumbs. This led to many of his fans trying to recreate the scene whenever they met the actor. In the same interview, Pascal states that this cause him an eye infection as people use to take selfies with him by putting their thumbs in my eyes.

5) He was a waiter

Ad

The Cast of Fantastic Four Trailer Launch at the US Space & Rocket Center - Source: Getty

Many fans of Pedro Pascal might be astonished to know that the famous actor used to wait tables when he was not popular and was trying to pave his path in the film industry. The actor has mentioned that he was a waiter to support himself but he was not good at it.

Ad

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor mentions that he did not consider himself a good waiter and that was because he sometimes did not like the people he was serving and that caused frequent dismissals.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some fun facts about Pedro Pascal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More