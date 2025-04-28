5 things you probably didn’t know about Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean and American actor. He began his career by taking small roles on stage and TV and got a breakthrough when he played the role of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.
He also gained popularity for playing Javier Pena in Narcos and Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. His role as Joel in The Last of Us, gained him further international acclaim.
The actor has also starred in movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and more. Pedro Pascal has received a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Emmy Award.
The actor is known for playing fatherly roles but there are some interesting facts about him that one might not know. Here is a quick list of five such facts.
His change of name, his eye infection, and other surprising facts about Pedro Pascal
1) He advocates for the LGBTQ+ community
Pedro Pascal is known for being one of the few Hollywood stars who does not shy away from being an active LGBTQ+ supporter. The actor always shows his deep respect and regard for his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as a transgender in 2021.
In an interview with Esquire magazine, he states that his sister is extremely powerful and he has a lot of love and admiration for her. He also mentions that he is very protective about her. The actor also worked in the movie, Strange Way of Life, with Ethan Hawke, that has LGBTQ+ themes.
2) His childhood
The actor was born in Santiago, Chile, and he had to flee his homeland because of the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Pedro Pascal therefore lived there for only a few months, before his family relocated first to Denmark, then to San Antonio, and finally to Orange County, California.
Pedro and his family shifted on the basis of a political asylum and in an interview with Variety, the actor mentions that he suffered from culture shock when he moved to California. He also had to go through a lot of bullying, over a couple of years.
3) He changed his last name for his mother
Pedro Pascal not only had to continuously relocate due to his family’s conditions, but he also had to deal with his mother’s suicide when he was in his 20s. His father’s surname was Balmaceda and it was his mother’s maiden name that was Pascal. Therefore, to honor his mother, he began using her last name.
In an interview with a Chilean newspaper, the actor mentions that he thinks about her every day and has immense love for her. Even though she is no longer here, he does live for her and honors her thorough his life.
4) His story behind an eye infection
Pedro Pascal rose to fame after he played the role of Oberyn Martell in the Game of Thrones. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor states that he was very happy that he got to play this iconic character and it was the perfect experience for him as an actor.
However, his character is killed in a duel when the enemy decides to crush his skull and press down on his eyes with his thumbs. This led to many of his fans trying to recreate the scene whenever they met the actor. In the same interview, Pascal states that this cause him an eye infection as people use to take selfies with him by putting their thumbs in my eyes.
5) He was a waiter
Many fans of Pedro Pascal might be astonished to know that the famous actor used to wait tables when he was not popular and was trying to pave his path in the film industry. The actor has mentioned that he was a waiter to support himself but he was not good at it.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor mentions that he did not consider himself a good waiter and that was because he sometimes did not like the people he was serving and that caused frequent dismissals.
Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some fun facts about Pedro Pascal.