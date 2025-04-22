Is Pedro Pascal leaving The Last of Us? Details explored after the shocking death in the latest episode

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 (aired on April 20 and can be streamed on Max) taught fans the lesson that actions have consequences, and they got to see this firsthand with Abby killing Joel. With Abby finally getting her revenge on the man who killed her father, Joel was killed off in a brutal fashion that evoked the violent nature of the game (The Last of Us: Part II) on which the show is based.

However, this may have many fans wondering if this the last time they will get to see Joel? Well, don't worry, as there is still more of Joel to come in the show, and Pedro Pascal isn't leaving the show after the latest episode. While Joel won't, of course, be seen in the story going forward, the character is set to appear in further episodes through flashbacks, as per the trailers.

Pedro Pascal's Joel will still be a part of The Last of Us season 2

While Pedro Pascal's Joel did die in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, his character will still be a part of the show. A major part of the original game was Joel dying in the first few hours, and there being more scenes with him through flashbacks. Fans can expect the same from the show as well, with Joel still being a major part of the series.

This was confirmed by the series' creator, Neil Druckmann, who confirmed that there is still more story left to be told with Joel while talking on the show's official podcast. He acknowledged how there are still some gaps and mysteries in Joel's story in the show, especially regarding his relationship with Ellie, and that this is not the last fans have seen of the beloved character.

“This is where the story starts in earnest,” said Druckmann.

He continued:

“But I will say that we do know there are some mysteries here, some gaps, in Ellie and Joel’s relationships. And I think this is a spoiler because we put a trailer out there with lots of shots in it. This is not the last that we will see of Joel.”

Why did Abby kill Joel in The Last of Us season 2?

In the show, Abby is a character who was there when Joel shot up the Salt Lake Hospital, killing all the Fireflies to save Ellie. One of the people that he shot happened to be her father, who was also the doctor who was set to operate on Ellie to get the cure out of her. Following this, Abby swore revenge on Joel and later joined the W.L.F. militia in Seattle, where she began training.

Five years after the event, she was able to track down Joel in Jackson and was finally able to get her revenge on him by brutally murdering him. She murdered him in front of Ellie, who was held down by her friends as she delivered the final blow.

With Joel now dead, Ellie is in a difficult position as the cycle of revenge continues, with her seeking out Abby.

You can watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 on Max.

